EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the S&P 500
posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on
news that a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet crashed near the
Ukraine-Russia border.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 161.39 points
or 0.94 percent, to end at 16,976.81. The S&P 500 lost
23.45 points or 1.18 percent, to 1,958.12. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 62.52 points or 1.41 percent, to 4,363.45.
LONDON - Britain's top share index extended losses in late
trading on Thursday after a Ukrainian official said that a
Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine by
militants.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.7 percent
lower at 6,738.32 after hitting a one-week high on Wednesday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week
low on Friday morning and posted its biggest one-day fall in two
months as investors turned risk averse on news that a Malaysian
Airlines passenger jet was shot down.
The Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 15,110.45 in
mid-morning trade, the lowest since July 11 and the biggest
one-day percentage drop since May 7.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.9
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen marched to a five-month high versus the
euro and rallied against the dollar on Friday, as news of a
Malaysian airliner being downed over Ukraine and escalating
conflict in Gaza boosted the safe-haven currency.
The dollar stood little changed at 101.205 yen after
sliding nearly 0.5 percent overnight to post its biggest one-day
loss since early April.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as
investors sought a safe haven after news a Malaysian passenger
plane came down over eastern Ukraine, an area of increasing
conflict between the government and pro-Moscow rebels.
The move up in prices resulted in yields on the benchmark
10-year Treasury falling in their steepest one-day drop since
early February, according to Reuters data.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Friday on safe-haven demand
after a Malaysian airliner was downed in eastern Ukraine,
killing nearly 300 people onboard, escalating geopolitical
tensions and pushing down global equity markets.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,319.74 an ounce by
0019 GMT, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper edged down in early trade on
Friday, and was targeting a second consecutive weekly loss as
jitters persist about the health of China's property sector,
while rising exchange stocks signaled easier supply ahead.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped by 0.2 percent to 50,040 yuan
($8,100) a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday
after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine,
dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West
one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow.
Brent for September, which became the front-month
contract on Thursday, rose by 72 cents to settle at $107.89.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)