NEW YORK - U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on news that a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet crashed near the Ukraine-Russia border.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 161.39 points or 0.94 percent, to end at 16,976.81. The S&P 500 lost 23.45 points or 1.18 percent, to 1,958.12. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.52 points or 1.41 percent, to 4,363.45.

LONDON - Britain's top share index extended losses in late trading on Thursday after a Ukrainian official said that a Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine by militants.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,738.32 after hitting a one-week high on Wednesday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Friday morning and posted its biggest one-day fall in two months as investors turned risk averse on news that a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down.

The Nikkei fell 1.7 percent to 15,110.45 in mid-morning trade, the lowest since July 11 and the biggest one-day percentage drop since May 7.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.9 percent.

SYDNEY - The yen marched to a five-month high versus the euro and rallied against the dollar on Friday, as news of a Malaysian airliner being downed over Ukraine and escalating conflict in Gaza boosted the safe-haven currency.

The dollar stood little changed at 101.205 yen after sliding nearly 0.5 percent overnight to post its biggest one-day loss since early April.

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as investors sought a safe haven after news a Malaysian passenger plane came down over eastern Ukraine, an area of increasing conflict between the government and pro-Moscow rebels.

The move up in prices resulted in yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury falling in their steepest one-day drop since early February, according to Reuters data.

SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Friday on safe-haven demand after a Malaysian airliner was downed in eastern Ukraine, killing nearly 300 people onboard, escalating geopolitical tensions and pushing down global equity markets.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,319.74 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous session.

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper edged down in early trade on Friday, and was targeting a second consecutive weekly loss as jitters persist about the health of China's property sector, while rising exchange stocks signaled easier supply ahead.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped by 0.2 percent to 50,040 yuan ($8,100) a tonne.

NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine, dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow.

Brent for September, which became the front-month contract on Thursday, rose by 72 cents to settle at $107.89.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)