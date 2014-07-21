EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding a day after the S&P 500 suffered its worst slide since April 10, with the three major indexes closing higher for the week.

Technology stocks ranked among the day's biggest gainers. Google led the rally. Its stock jumped 4.2 percent to $605.11 a day after the No. 1 Internet search company reported second-quarter results that beat investors' expectations. Shares of Facebook Inc gained 3 percent to $68.42.

LONDON - Drugmaker Shire and TV group ITV nudged up Britain's stock market, enabling it to recover from earlier losses caused by concerns about Ukraine, after an airliner was shot down in the violence-ridden region.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had been in negative territory for much of the day, staged a late rally to close up by 0.2 percent, or 11.13 points, at 6,749.45 points on Friday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Friday and posted its biggest one-day fall in three weeks as investors turned risk averse on news a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the Ukraine-Russia border.

The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower to 15,215.71, the lowest closing level since July 11. At one point, the index was down as much as 1.7 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar got off to a steady start on Monday as some calm returned to markets following an initial bout of risk aversion stemming from a flare up in geopolitical tensions.

The downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine last week and fighting in Gaza still dominated the headlines, but developments over the weekend did not bring any fresh jitters.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries held steady on Friday, taking in stride a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment survey and holding onto the safe-haven flows stemming from the escalation of tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the last 24 hours.

The world remained on edge after the downing on Thursday of a Malaysian passenger jet over an area of eastern Ukraine where the government has been fighting with Moscow-backed separatists.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above the $1,300 an ounce support level on Monday, aided by anticipation of increased geopolitical risks as the United States began demanding answers from Russia after a Malaysian plane was downed in eastern Ukraine.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,308.70 an ounce by 0053 GMT.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper held near its lowest in three weeks on Monday, hemmed in by nagging worries over China's property sector and a big Chinese stock build that highlighted an expected market surplus in the second half.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was steady at $6985 a tonne by 0034 GMT, after small losses in the previous session. LME copper fell 2.4 percent last week, its biggest weekly fall since mid-March.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched their first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza.

The crash of the Malaysian plane came a day after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's biggest firms after what Washington saw as Moscow's failure to curb violence in Ukraine, pushing oil prices up nearly 2 percent on Thursday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)