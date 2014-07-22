MUMBAI, July 22 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday as investors
remained cautious about instability in Ukraine and Gaza, though
the three major indexes ended well off their lows, a sign that
some appetite for riskier assets remained.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 48.45 points or
0.28 percent, to end at 17,051.73. The S&P 500 declined
4.59 points or 0.23 percent, to finish at 1,973.63. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 7.44 points or 0.17 percent, to close
at 4,424.70.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, with
tobacco stocks hit by a multi-billion-dollar fine against RJ
Reynolds in the United States and retailers slipping
after a profit warning from Tesco.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent lower
at 6,728.44 points, with tobacco stocks, retailers and energy
shares among the top decliners.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning
after a three-day weekend, with exporters pulling ahead as the
strong yen trend paused although geopolitical concerns checked
the upside.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 15,314.20 in
mid-morning trade as investors returned after Monday's holiday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar stood little changed and confined to a
narrow range against the euro and yen on Tuesday, as currencies
lost some momentum on a slight reduction in
geopolitically-inspired risk aversion.
The dollar crept up 0.1 percent to 101.48 yen, having
pulled back from a low of 101.09 hit late last week when a
Malaysian airliner was downed over Ukraine and an Israeli ground
offensive in Gaza began.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. long-term Treasury debt prices rose on
Monday on safe-haven demand increased by investors' caution over
turmoil in the Middle East and growing geopolitical tension
following the downing of a Malaysian Airlines aircraft in
Ukraine.
U.S. 30-year bond yields, which move inversely with prices,
fell to their lowest in more than a year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold stabilised near $1,310 an ounce on Tuesday
as escalating tensions over conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza
strip dented global risk appetite and burnished the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,311.16 an ounce by
0009 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London zinc stretched its gains into a second
session and hit its highest in almost three years on Tuesday
while aluminium held near a 16-month peak as investors bought
metals amid supply constraints and a brighter global growth
outlook.
Three month zinc on the London Metal Exchange inched
up to $2,345.75 a tonne by 0045 GMT, highest since August 2011.
Prices have climbed by more than 14 percent this year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Monday as the threat of
escalating tension between Russia and the West over the crisis
in Ukraine mounted, while August U.S. crude zoomed higher prior
to its expiry.
September Brent gained 44 cents to settle at $107.68
a barrel.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)