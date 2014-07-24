MUMBAI, July 24 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record on Apple's bullish results, though Boeing weighed on the Dow and conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip kept the broader market's gains in check.

Biotech stocks ranked among the day's biggest gainers, boosted by some strong results and drug trial data. The Nasdaq Biotech index jumped 2.2 percent in its fourth straight day of gains.

LONDON - A profit warning by heavyweight drugs firm GlaxoSmithKline took the shine of Britain's top equity index on Wednesday, offsetting gains in outsourcing group Capita and miner BHP Billiton.

Shares in GSK fell 4.7 percent, their worst drop since 2008, after the firm cut its 2014 earnings outlook, casting a shadow on its future payouts to shareholders.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday morning as the slightly weakening yen supported sentiment, but geopolitical worries over Ukraine and Gaza kept activity in check.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The New Zealand dollar skidded to a six-week low on Thursday after the country's central bank switched to a wait-and-see stance following its fourth straight rate hike, while other major currencies snoozed.

The Kiwi dollar dropped nearly a full U.S. cent to as low as $0.8606, touching levels not seen since June 12. In contrast, the euro was stuck at eight-month lows around $1.3461, leaving the dollar index hovering at a six-week peak set on Tuesday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. long-term Treasury debt prices ended slightly lower on Wednesday in thin trading, but their near-term outlook remained positive on safe-haven demand as global tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine persisted.

Buying in Treasuries held steady for most of the session and kept yields -- which move inversely with bond prices -- in check following Tuesday's benign U.S. consumer inflation number. For some strategists, the tame CPI data suggested that the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to raise interest rates.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was holding its ground above $1,300 an ounce on Thursday as violence deepened in the Middle East over the Gaza strip and as holdings in the top bullion-backed fund rose on safe-haven bids.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,304.01 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after dipping 0.2 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold was also flat at $1,304.80.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Thursday, shrugging of news that miners in Indonesia may soon resume ore exports that have been halted since January, while traders awaited a string of flash manufacturing sector reports.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,039.50 a tonne by 0042 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday, as oil stockpiles in the United States fell more than expected and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East persisted.

U.S. crude's gains outpaced Brent's for most of the session, after a government report showing that U.S. crude stocks fell by 4 million barrels last week, but Brent caught up as traders covered short positions ahead of the close.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)