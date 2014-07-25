EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished a quiet session mostly flat on Thursday as earnings painted a mixed picture of the economy, though the S&P 500 set another record closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 2.83 points or 0.02 percent, to close at 17,083.80. The S&P 500 gained 0.97 of a point or 0.05 percent to end at 1,987.98, its second record closing high in a row. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.59 points or 0.04 percent, to finish at 4,472.11

LONDON - Britain's main equity index pushed forward on Thursday, as gains at media company Reed Elsevier helped offset a slump in home improvements retailer Kingfisher.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 percent, or 23.31 points, at 6,821.46 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday after the S&P 500 set another record closing high and as index heavyweight Fanuc Corp jumped after reporting strong profits.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,377.00 points by mid-morning, after falling 0.3 percent on the previous day.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held gains versus the yen on Friday and the euro stood steady after rebounding from an eight-month low against the greenback as data painted a brighter picture of the U.S. and eurozone economies.

The dollar was little changed at 101.76 yen after gaining more than 0.3 percent overnight to a two-week high of 101.86 after weekly U.S. filings for first-time jobless benefits fell to the lowest level since early 2006.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after data showed jobless claims in the world's largest economy dropped to their lowest in more than eight years, although losses may be limited by safe-haven buying given tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds rose to one-week highs after the data, with the 10-year climbing above a pivotal 2.50 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained sharp overnight losses to trade near a five-week low on Friday and was headed for a second straight week of losses, as strong global economic data offset the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,292.10 an ounce by 0243 GMT, after losing nearly 1 percent on Thursday. The metal hit $1,287.46 in the previous session - its lowest since June 19 - before recovering slightly.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged down on Friday but was still set to log its fifth weekly advance in six, as investors grow more positive towards metals given encouraging signs of economic revival and a brighter outlook for China in particular.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.2 percent to $7,155.75 a tonne by 0049 GMT, after gains of 1.7 percent in the previous session when it hit its loftiest level since July 14 at $7,175 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil futures prices fell on Thursday as unseasonably weak demand and plentiful supplies of crude and refined products offset strong Chinese factory data that could presage higher energy demand in the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

Brent for September delivery lost 96 cents to settle at $107.07 a barrel, after closing 70 cents higher on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)