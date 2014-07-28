EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday in a broad consumer discretionary-led selloff after Visa and Amazon, a pair of closely watched bellwether names, reported disappointing results.

While the S&P 500 found support at its 14-day moving average, suggesting a recent positive trend in equities remains intact, the day's decline was enough to erase the benchmark index's gain for the week.

LONDON - Britain's main equity index closed lower on Friday as new tensions between Russia and Ukraine and falls on Wall Street led traders to cash in on their weekly gains just before the close.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 29.91 points, or 0.4 percent lower, at 6,791.55 points, erasing nearly half its weekly gains in the last hour of trading after Russia accused Ukraine of having shelled across the border.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday by 72.42 points at 15,530.29.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro.

A closely watched report on Friday showing a slump in German business sentiment and news the European Union was a step closer to imposing economic sanctions on Moscow had undermined the common currency.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with long maturities getting the largest lift from investors exiting drooping stock markets and positioning portfolios ahead of a Federal Reserve policymakers' meeting next week.

Prices, including sharp gains that left yields on 30-year Treasuries near lows not seen in a year, were also helped by month-end purchases of government debt and disappointment among traders over soft spots in U.S. durable goods data.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped slightly on Monday due to a stronger dollar but held above $1,300 an ounce as its safe-haven appeal was burnished by heightened tensions between the West and Russia, and violence in the Middle East.

Spot gold XAU= dipped 0.2 percent to $1,305.45 an ounce by 0011 GMT, largely holding the previous session's 1.1 percent gain. The metal logged its second consecutive weekly drop on Friday on strong U.S. economic data.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper opened steady on Monday after a two percent run up last week, stalling on news that major miner Freeport was set to resume concentrate exports from Indonesia after a six-month halt, unlocking a kink in supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $7,130.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT from the session before when it notched up a 0.7 percent drop. Prices rose two percent last week for the fifth weekly advance in six.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil prices reversed early losses to climb more than $1 a barrel on Friday, as fighting in Ukraine and deteriorating relations between Russia and the United States ignited new fears of supply disruptions in the market.

A Russian security official said that up to 40 shells fired on Friday by Ukrainian forces fell on the Russian province of Rostov, near the border with eastern Ukraine where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)