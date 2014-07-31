EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve gave a rosier assessment of the U.S.
economy while reaffirming that it is in no hurry to raise
interest rates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.75 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 16,880.36, the S&P 500 gained 0.12
points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,970.07, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 20.20 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,462.90.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index finished lower on
Wednesday as weaker mining stocks, dragged down by Chilean miner
Antofagasta, outweighed a rally in banking stocks
spurred by Barclays.
The FTSE 100 index ended 0.5 percent weaker at 6,773.44
points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh
six-month high on Thursday after solid U.S. growth buoyed
sentiment and as the weakening yen lifted exporters, while
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's 8316.T earnings boosted the
banking sector.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 15,759.66 points in
mid-morning trade, the highest since Jan. 23.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held below a 10-month peak against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday after soaring on upbeat
U.S. growth data, with mixed views from the Federal Reserve
tempering the rally.
The dollar index last traded at 81.386 after rising
as far as 81.545 - a high last seen in mid-September.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - - U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Wednesday and
two- and three-year note yields rose to their highest in three
years after data showed solid U.S. economic growth, though the
Federal Reserve said it is in no rush to raise interest rates.
The U.S. central bank pressed ahead with its plan to wind
down its bond-buying stimulus and upgraded its assessment of the
U.S. economy
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held overnight losses to trade below $1,300
an ounce on Thursday and looked likely to extend declines to a
fourth day as optimism over U.S. economic growth curbed
safe-haven appetite for the metal.
Spot gold was flat at $1,295.20 an ounce by 0021 GMT,
after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - - London copper was underpinned on Thursday by
indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve is not hurrying to
raise interest rates, even as the world's top economy logged
robust second quarter growth that brightened the outlook for
demand.
The U.S. economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter as
consumers stepped up spending and businesses restocked, putting
it on course to close out the year on a solid footing.
OIL
NEW YORK - - Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday, with Brent
leading the decline weakened by excess supplies in Europe and
Asia while U.S. crude followed suit despite a
larger-than-expected drop in nationwide stockpiles.
Brent crude fell $1.21 to settle at $106.51 a
barrel.
