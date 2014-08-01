MUMBAI Aug 1 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. S&P500 stock index posted its worst
daily fall since April and its first monthly drop since January
on Thursday, as economic data sparked concern the Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some have
expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 317.06 points
or 1.88 percent, to 16,563.3, while the S&P 500 lost 39.4
points or 2.0 percent, to 1,930.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 93.13 points or 2.09 percent, to 4,369.77.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday as
Lloyds Banking Group pulled down financial stocks, and
concerns about the impact on Europe of new sanctions on Russia
also made traders wary.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.6
percent, or 43.33 points, at 6,730.11 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday
morning after U.S. shares languished on concerns that interest
rates could rise sooner than expected, but strong earnings from
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp 6752.T limited the losses.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 15,581.03 in
mid-morning trade.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.7
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Dollar bulls took a breather early on Friday ahead
of a closely watched jobs report that has the potential to make
or break a rally that saw the greenback post its best monthly
performance in over a year.
The dollar index was steady at 81.449, having risen
2.1 percent in July to a 10-1/2 month peak of 81.573.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries were steady on Thursday,
overcoming earlier price losses, as investors sought out lower
risk debt for month-end rebalancing.
U.S. government debt has weakened since gross domestic
product data on Wednesday showed a strong rebound in the second
quarter from a weak start to the year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near a six-week low on Friday
and headed for a third straight weekly loss, as U.S. economic
optimism offset any safe-haven demand from geopolitical tensions
and lower equities.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,282.79 an ounce by
0017 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session. It
hit $1,280.76 on Thursday - its lowest since June 19.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper eased on Friday after a rout on Wall
Street over Argentinian default soured risk appetite and ahead
of a deluge of economic indicators out later in the session,
including an assessment of activity in China's vast
manufacturing sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.3 percent to $7,096.50 a tonne by 0040 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil tumbled more than $2 on Thursday,
going below $98 a barrel, hitting the lowest level since March
on news of a potentially lengthy shutdown at a Kansas oil
refinery, while Brent also slipped amid signs of robust OPEC oil
production
Brent crude for September delivery settled down 49
cents at $106.02 a barrel.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)