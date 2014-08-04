EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day and the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since 2012 on Friday as concerns over Argentina's default continued to dog sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 69.93 points, or 0.42 percent, to 16,493.37, the S&P 500 lost 5.52 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,925.15, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.13 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,352.64.

LONDON - Financial stocks underperformed as Britain's top equity index fell to a three-week low on Friday, while weak UK manufacturing data also weighed on the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.8 percent, or 50.93 points, at 6,679.18 points - its worst closing level since the second week of July.

TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.31 percent at 15,474.65 on Monday, while the broader Topix shed 0.35 percent to 1,276.80.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month after a batch of economic data led markets to temper expectations for the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. jobs growth slowed in July, the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged up and inflation was restrained, a mix of figures that should give the Fed room to keep interest rates low for a while yet.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday after jobs data eased concerns about rising wage inflation, and reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve may act sooner than some had anticipated to increase interest rates.

Yields have risen since strong growth of gross domestic product for the second quarter, reported on Wednesday, buttressed sentiment that the economy is gaining momentum.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was well-supported above $1,290 an ounce on Monday as surprisingly weak U.S jobs data diminished fears the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon, and as weaker stocks prompted some safe-haven bids.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.06 an ounce by 0019 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Friday following the weak U.S. data.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was a tad firmer on Monday after a weak jobs report on Friday soothed concerns that the United States would soon begin to draw back liquidity that has cushioned metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,085.25 a tonne by 0102 GMT, after logging small losses in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures tumbled on Friday to the lowest settlement prices in months, as oversupply in the Atlantic basin and low demand outweighed worries over political tensions in the Middle East, North Africa and Ukraine.

Brent crude slid $1.18 to settle at $104.84 a barrel, its lowest settlement since April 2.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)