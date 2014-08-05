EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, lifted in a late rally driven by earnings from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and broad gains across most sectors that helped the S&P 500 rebound from its largest weekly drop since 2012.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost, helping it snap a two-day losing streak and adding 0.8 of a point to the benchmark index's gain. The company said late Friday that its second-quarter profit soared 41 percent to a record, which helped push its Class B shares up 3.1 percent to end at $129.72.

LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied after three straight days of falls on Monday, propped up by HSBC as investors bought into the bank's beaten-down shares after it posted first-half results.

The index heavyweight rose 0.9 percent in spite of a 12 percent drop in pretax profits in the six months to the end of June to $12.3 billion, just below analysts' forecasts.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday morning, extending its declines into a forth day as the weak yen trend has paused, while the market awaited for clues from Japanese corporate earnings such as Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T.

The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 15,440.25 in mid-morning trade after flirting with positive territory. The index dropped 0.3 percent on Monday hit by concerns over Argentina's default and Portuguese banking problems.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3 percent. Shares of Greentown China 3900.HK set to open down 7.8 pct after warned of sharp drop in first half profit.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2 month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having lapsed into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data lull.

The dollar index stood at 81.320, after shuffling in a slim 81.287-81.382 range on Monday. This followed a 0.2 percent fall on Friday - the biggest one-day decline in over three weeks - after the payrolls report disappointed some dollar bulls.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Monday amid receding investor worries over an earlier-than-expected interest-rate hike by Federal Reserve policymakers.

Treasuries had rallied on Friday, when U.S. employment data for July showed flat wage gains for hourly workers and a rise in the national unemployment rate to 6.2 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady below $1,290 an ounce on Tuesday but a stronger dollar and outflows from the world's top bullion fund threatened to weigh on sentiment.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,288.39 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold GCcv1 was up 50 cents at $1,289.40.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London zinc neared its highest level in three years on Tuesday as prospects the United States may hold off raising interest rates encouraged investors to buy metals facing a supply crunch.

Zinc, lead and aluminium have been the top choice for investors due to the impending closure of giant zinc and lead mines, such as Century in Australia, capacity cuts, a bottleneck in aluminium exchange stocks and weak prices.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic climbed on Monday, as investors shifted their attention from worries about swelling supplies to concerns about ongoing violence in Libya and other global hotspots.

Oil prices fell sharply last week, with the front-month of Brent crude hitting its lowest level since April, and traded lower early on Monday before bouncing back into positive territory.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)