EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, continuing a
recent streak of weakness as Russia's surprisingly harsh
retaliatory measures in response to Western sanctions raised
concerns about global growth.
In addition to Moscow's ban on imports of many Western
foods, following sanctions imposed for Russia's support of
rebels in eastern Ukraine, investors worried that the conflict
between Russian and Ukraine is escalating, with the downing of a
Ukrainian fighter jet.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares slipped again on Thursday
after sobering results from insurance companies and from bottler
Coca-Cola HBC.
The world's No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola drinks, sank
5.3 percent after warning that volumes would fall for the rest
of the year, citing a "sudden deterioration" in Russia, its
biggest market.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped to two-month
lows on Friday on worries that escalating tensions between
Russia and the West could hurt the global growth.
The Nikkei average fell 3.0 percent to 14,774.87,
falling below an important support from its 200-day moving
average at 14,958, to its lowest levels since mid-June.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.33
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar slipped against the safe haven yen on
Friday after news that U.S. President Barack Obama had
authorised air strikes in Iraq added to simmering geopolitical
tensions and sapped risk appetite.
Obama said in an address that he authorised targeted strikes
to protect the besieged Yazidi minority and U.S. personnel in
Iraq, after the Iraqi government requested help.
- - - -
TREASURIES
TOKYO - The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a 14-month low
as news that President Barack Obama had authorised air strikes
in Iraq added to already simmering geopolitical tensions and
fanned demand for safe haven assets.
The 10-year yield declined to as low as 2.38
percent, the lowest since June 2013.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold dipped on Friday after two days of gains,
but remained on track to snap a three-week losing streak as
geopolitical tensions over Ukraine lift the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,310.16 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday, when it
climbed to $1,314.40 - its highest since July 22.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Friday and was set to post
its third weekly loss in four as supply slowly improves and
traders await fresh data from top metals user China later in the
session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.2 percent to $6,984 a tonne by 0040 GMT, after
finishing a tad firmer in the previous session. Copper sank to a
five week low on Wednesday at $6,951.75 a tonne.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices rebounded on Thursday after
reports the United States was considering airstrikes on
advancing Islamic militants in Iraq revived concerns about
supply disruptions from OPEC's No. 2 oil producer.
Brent crude gained 85 cents to settle at $105.44 a
barrel, and rose more than $1 in post-settlement trading. It had
closed at $104.59 a barrel on Wednesday, its lowest settlement
since Nov. 7.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)