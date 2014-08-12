EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, extending
the rally from Friday as investors hoped that Russia's move to
send humanitarian aid to Ukraine would ease tensions between the
two countries.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.05 points,
or 0.10 percent, to end at 16,569.98, still below its close at
the end of 2013. The S&P 500 gained 5.33 points, or 0.28
percent, to finish at 1,936.92. The Nasdaq Composite
added 30.43 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 4,401.33.
LONDON - British shares snapped a three-day losing streak
on Monday after Russia said it would pull troops back from near
the Ukrainian border which investors interpreted as a sign of
easing tensions between Moscow and Kiev.
The FTSE 100 closed up 65.46 points, or 1 percent,
at 6,632.82 points, bouncing from oversold territory after a 3.3
percent fall over the previous two weeks
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its recovery
from two-month low on Tuesday, with buying interest in
steelmakers and shipping companies to the fore, as investors put
geopolitical concerns on a back burner while still remaining
cautious.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 15,192.13, extending
its rebound from a low of 14,753 hit on Friday due to the
concerns that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could
hamper world growth.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on Tuesday
in familiar territory, holding flat after a listless session
overnight void of any meaningful economic data or market-moving
events.
The dollar index was flat at 81.455 after drifting in
a 82 tick-range on Monday, a far cry from Friday's 336
tick-range.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt yields were little changed
on Monday, hovering near recent lows as traders clung to their
safe-haven bond holdings on anxiety about tensions in the Middle
East and Ukraine.
Benchmark 10-year yields were not far from last week's
14-month lows on bets that the possible spread of conflicts in
Iraq, eastern Ukraine and the Gaza Strip would hurt the global
economy.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck in a narrow range above $1,300
an ounce on Tuesday after falling a day earlier as equities
gained ground, with investors appearing to set aside for now
geopolitical worries concerning Ukraine.
Spot gold was steady at $1,308 an ounce by 0022 GMT,
and was trading in a $2 range early in Asia. It fell 0.1 percent
on Monday. U.S. gold slipped about a $1 to $1,309.70.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper skidded to within sight of its
lowest since June on Tuesday, as concerns over geopolitical
tensions in Iraq and Ukraine clouded the outlook for demand amid
thin summer trade.
Copper prices have been hemmed in a range of $6,950-$7,210
per tonne since July, with demand cooling over the northern
hemisphere summer and with a squeeze on metal supply beginning
to ebb as key smelters in China and South Korea restart after
maintenance.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil edged up on Monday on an
expectation of further draws in U.S. crude inventory, while
Brent trended down despite a number of geopolitical risks.
U.S. crude increased 43 cents to settle at $98.08 a
barrel, while Brent slipped 34 cents to settle at
$104.68 a barrel.
