EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged on Monday, with the Nasdaq
closing at a 14-year high as increasing homebuilder confidence
and hopes for receding tensions in Russia gave investors reasons
to make bigger bets on the equity market.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 175.83
points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 16,838.74. The S&P 500
rose 16.68 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,971.74. The
Nasdaq Composite added 43.39 points, or 0.97 percent, to
close at 4,508.31.
LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed to a two-week
high on Monday, with sentiment improving on relief that a feared
escalation in the Ukraine crisis had failed to materialise.
The blue-chip FTSE 100, which rose nearly 1 percent
on Friday before erasing gains to end flat, finished 0.8 percent
higher at 6,741.25 points on Monday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a two-week high
on Tuesday as strong U.S. housing data buoyed sentiment, while
the weaker yen lifted risk appetite in such index-heavy stocks
and exporters as SoftBank Corp and Panasonic Corp
.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 15,443.38 points in
mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 15,476.05, the
highest since Aug. 5.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a solid U.S.
housing data and a rise in U.S. bond yields on the back of hopes
of an easing of geopolitical tensions.
The dollar index stood at 81.594 <.DXY =USD>, having gained
0.2 percent on Monday, and edging near 11-month high of 81.716
hit earlier this month.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday after
three days of gains as risk appetite returned following upbeat
U.S. housing data and easing tensions in the Middle East and
Ukraine.
Market participants said the sell-off was a much-needed
pullback after a remarkable rally in the Treasury market this
year, which saw U.S. 10-year note yields start 2014 at just over
3.00 percent and end at 2.38 percent on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained overnight losses to trade below
$1,300 an ounce on Tuesday, as safe-haven demand for the metal
was curbed by an apparent easing of tensions in Ukraine that
boosted equities and the dollar.
Spot gold was flat at $1,297.50 an ounce by 0027 GMT,
after dropping 0.6 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold
GCcv1 slipped 30 cents to $1,299.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper held steady on Tuesday as brighter
prospects for the U.S. economy were chilled by caution over
China's stuttering property market, while a stronger dollar
sapped a rebound from seven-week lows.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded little changed at $6,898.75 a tonne by 0039 GMT, after
gains of around half a percent from the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil shed nearly $2 a barrel to reach
its lowest price in over a year on Monday as investor concerns
over conflict in Ukraine and Iraq eased, and as higher Libyan
oil output added to already ample supplies.
Brent crude fell $1.93 to settle at $101.60 a
barrel, after notching a session low of $101.11, the lowest
since June 2013
