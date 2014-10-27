EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out their best week in nearly
two years on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft Corp
and Procter & Gamble Co and as concerns eased
over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.
The S&P 500 was up 5.5 percent from its low on Oct.
15 and had its best weekly gain in nearly two years, boosted by
solid corporate earnings reports.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Friday but posted
its strongest week since August, with concerns about the global
economy and the spread of Ebola taking the steam out of a recent
rally.
The FTSE 100 closed down 0.5 percent at 6,388.73
points. It was still up 1.2 percent for the week, extending a
rebound from 15-month lows hit last week.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday as a weaker yen
boosted exporter shares and investors confidently awaited
upcoming earnings announcements.
The Nikkei share index gained 0.5 percent to
15,366.39 by 0044 GMT.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the
European Central Bank's stress tests found smaller capital
shortfalls among European banks than expected.
Twenty-five out of the euro zone's 130 top lenders failed
landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have
since repaired their finances, the ECB said on Sunday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on
Friday as news that suggested the Ebola infection is not
spreading in the United States and hurting the economy reduced
earlier safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds.
Fears about Ebola intensified late Thursday on news that a
doctor in New York City had tested positive for the virus after
working with Ebola patients in West Africa. Those fears dialed
back on Friday on news three people who had close contact with
the doctor were quarantined and still healthy. Moreover, U.S.
health officials declared a Dallas nurse who contracted the
illness was now virus free.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fourth straight session on
Monday, edging closer to the key $1,200-an-ounce level as strong
global economic data and higher equities curb its safe-haven
appeal.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.61 an ounce
by 0032 GMT, after posting a weekly loss on Friday. Gold is not
too far from a one-week low of $1,226.17 reached last week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Monday after closing last
week little changed, as a strike at Peru's biggest copper mine
failed to undercut confidence that improving supply will
continue to overwhelm a seasonal uptick in demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.4 percent to $6,661.25 a tonne by 0138 GMT on
Monday after ending flat in the previous session, when it hit
its highest in nine days at $6,726.75 a tonne.
OIL
TOKYO - Brent crude futures extended declines to below $86 a
barrel on Monday after Goldman Sachs cut its price forecasts for
the contract and for U.S. oil by $15 in the first quarter of
next year.
The U.S. investment bank said in a research note on Sunday
that it had cut its forecast for West Texas Intermediate CLc1 to
$75 a barrel from $90, and its prediction for Brent to $85 from
$100, with rising production in non-OPEC countries outside North
America expected to outstrip demand.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)