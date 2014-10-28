EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices.

Among the day's biggest positives, shares of Gilead Sciences rose 1.7 percent to $112.59, a day ahead of its scheduled earnings release. Micron Technology shares jumped 4 percent to $32.30 and was the largest percentage gainer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 after it announced a $1 billion stock repurchase.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Monday, weighed down by financials after Lloyds only narrowly passed a regulatory health check of Europe's banks.

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 6,377.46 points, after managing a slight rebound last week from 15-month lows touched earlier in October.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell Tuesday morning after Canon Inc tumbled on weak earnings and soft global data offset upbeat domestic retail figures as investors waited cautiously for the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Sentiment was partially supported by data showing Japanese retail sales in September rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier - the strongest increase since March. It helped drive up Seven & i Holdings Co 3382.T and Aeon Co 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.5 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having slipped broadly in a sluggish session overnight on expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal Reserve.

The greenback eased to 107.83 yen, retreating from Monday's near three-week peak of 108.38. It also ceded a bit of ground against the euro, which last traded at $1.2698 EUR= off Monday's low of $1.2665.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday in a safe-haven bid on concerns about weak U.S. economic data and the steep drop in Brazil's stock market following the re-election of incumbent leftist Dilma Rousseff.

Economic data on the world's largest economy wobbled again on Monday, as a slowing in the U.S. services sector and a less-than-expected rise in pending home sales lifted U.S. bond prices.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a fifth session in a row on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly two weeks as investors nervously awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that begins later in the day for clues about the timing of any interest rate hike.

Spot gold dropped to $1,222.20 an ounce, its lowest since Oct. 15, before recovering slightly to trade down 0.2 percent at $1,222.58 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The five-day losing streak matches a similar run in August.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was perched near its highest in two weeks on Tuesday on a seasonal pick up in Chinese demand, but traders were cautious ahead of a key U.S. monetary policy meeting.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $6,739.50 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after small gains in the previous session when it hit its highest since Oct. 15 at $6,752 a tonne.

OIL

U.S. oil prices rebounded after tumbling to a 28-month low below $80 per barrel on Monday as short-covering helped offset earlier losses triggered by Goldman Sachs slashing its price forecasts.

Citing rising production and insufficient demand, Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for Brent to $85 a barrel from $100 for the first quarter of 2015 and reduced its projection for U.S. crude CLc1 to $75 from $90.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)