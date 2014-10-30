EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed with slight losses on Wednesday, finishing off their lows of the session, after the Federal Reserve ended its stimulative monthly bond-buying program and expressed confidence in U.S. economic prospects.

Major indexes were volatile following the central bank's statement, with the S&P 500 down as much as 0.8 percent before pulling back. Material shares .SPLRCM were lower throughout the session, a decline in Facebook pressured the Nasdaq, but strength in energy and financial shares helped the market recover.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose to its highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal it is in no rush to raise interest rates buoyed stock markets.

Intertek ITRK.L was the top performer on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE following positive broker comments, with the FTSE itself closing up by 0.8 percent at 6,453.87 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh three-week high on Thursday morning as optimism about the U.S. economy buoyed sentiment, while Nintendo Co 7974.T soared on better-than-expected earnings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said after a two-day meeting on Thursday that the U.S. labour market was improving, but said interest rates would remain low for a "considerable time."

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.27 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar stayed on the front foot on Thursday, holding near prior session highs as it basked in the afterglow of the Federal Reserve's optimistic take on the U.S. economic recovery, raising the odds of policy tightening sooner rather than later.

The Federal Open Market Committee released a statement after its two-day meeting that underscored the improving U.S. labour market, but said interest rates would remain low for a "considerable time."

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. 5-year treasuries yield rises nearly 9 basis points to 1.592 pct, on track for biggest one-day yield increase since mid-March-Reuters Data.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was languishing near a three-week low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its bond-buying stimulus programme and expressed confidence in the economic recovery, dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,212.60 an ounce by 0031 GMT. In the previous session, gold fell to $1,208.26 - its lowest since Oct. 8, before closing down 1.3 percent.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper led other metals lower on Thursday, after encouraging comments by U.S. monetary officials on the state of the world's top economy sparked a dollar rally, which weighed on commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.5 percent to $6,779 a tonne by 0139 GMT, after ending slightly firmer in the previous session when it struck its loftiest level since Sept 19.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday for a second day in a row after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected last week, ending two weeks of builds that pressured the market.

Prices remained up even as the dollar rallied in the afternoon to a Federal Reserve statement that suggested to some that the central bank's confidence in U.S. labor market recovery could result in an earlier-than-expected rate hike.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)