EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a strong
reading on quarterly economic growth and by another round of
upbeat earnings reports including Visa, which accounted for
nearly 140 points in the Dow industrials.
Despite the bullish data and the Federal Reserve's Wednesday
statement indicating the economy is strengthening, gains on the
S&P 500 were led by healthcare and utilities, traditionally
defensive sectors.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index staged a late rally on
Thursday to recover from losses earlier in the day, with wealth
management group St James's Place outperforming after
strong results.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had been in negative
territory for much of the day.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday as the
government prepared to approve new allocation targets for the
world's largest pension fund that are expected to sharply
increase its purchases of domestic stocks.
Tokyo will approve on Friday targets for the $1.2 trillion
Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) which aim to increase
the ratio of Japanese shares in its holdings to 25 percent form
the current 12 percent, sources told Reuters.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.8 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket
of major currencies early on Friday, getting another boost from
encouraging growth data a day after the Federal Reserve gave an
upbeat assessment on the economy.
The dollar index climbed as far as 86.491 - a high
last seen on Oct. 6 - after U.S. gross domestic product grew at
an annual pace of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, beating
forecasts for 3.0 percent.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on
Thursday but were off the session's peak as global risk appetite
took off amid reports Japanese pension funds are going to buy
more domestic equities.
A lackluster U.S. seven-year note auction which sold at a
yield that was higher than market expectations before the bid
deadline also helped trim gains in Treasuries.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling near $1,200 an ounce on
Friday and looked likely to post its worst week in seven, while
silver was stuck near its lowest in 4-1/2 years, as strong U.S.
economic data and fears of an early rate hike curbed the metals'
appeal.
Gold was also headed for its second monthly decline and
silver looked set for a fourth monthly drop in a row.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.12 an ounce by
0038 GMT. The metal fell 1 percent on Thursday, when it also
touched its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,195.70.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Friday as a dollar-rally
threatened to extinguish its modest monthly gains, and as
traders said further strength in the greenback may erode prices
going into November.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.1 percent to $6,731.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, after
dropping 1.2 percent the session before.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell below $86 a barrel on
Friday as a firmer dollar and a well supplied oil market
combined to put the benchmark on course to end October with its
steepest monthly decline since 2012.
Unless the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
moves to cut oil output at its meeting next month, traders say
oil prices, which have dropped by a quarter since June, are
likely to extend their rout.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)