EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a strong reading on quarterly economic growth and by another round of upbeat earnings reports including Visa, which accounted for nearly 140 points in the Dow industrials.

Despite the bullish data and the Federal Reserve's Wednesday statement indicating the economy is strengthening, gains on the S&P 500 were led by healthcare and utilities, traditionally defensive sectors.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top equity index staged a late rally on Thursday to recover from losses earlier in the day, with wealth management group St James's Place outperforming after strong results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had been in negative territory for much of the day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday as the government prepared to approve new allocation targets for the world's largest pension fund that are expected to sharply increase its purchases of domestic stocks.

Tokyo will approve on Friday targets for the $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) which aim to increase the ratio of Japanese shares in its holdings to 25 percent form the current 12 percent, sources told Reuters.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.8 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, getting another boost from encouraging growth data a day after the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment on the economy.

The dollar index climbed as far as 86.491 - a high last seen on Oct. 6 - after U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual pace of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, beating forecasts for 3.0 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Thursday but were off the session's peak as global risk appetite took off amid reports Japanese pension funds are going to buy more domestic equities.

A lackluster U.S. seven-year note auction which sold at a yield that was higher than market expectations before the bid deadline also helped trim gains in Treasuries.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling near $1,200 an ounce on Friday and looked likely to post its worst week in seven, while silver was stuck near its lowest in 4-1/2 years, as strong U.S. economic data and fears of an early rate hike curbed the metals' appeal.

Gold was also headed for its second monthly decline and silver looked set for a fourth monthly drop in a row.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.12 an ounce by 0038 GMT. The metal fell 1 percent on Thursday, when it also touched its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,195.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Friday as a dollar-rally threatened to extinguish its modest monthly gains, and as traders said further strength in the greenback may erode prices going into November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.1 percent to $6,731.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent the session before.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell below $86 a barrel on Friday as a firmer dollar and a well supplied oil market combined to put the benchmark on course to end October with its steepest monthly decline since 2012.

Unless the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries moves to cut oil output at its meeting next month, traders say oil prices, which have dropped by a quarter since June, are likely to extend their rout.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)