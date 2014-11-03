EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and other indexes posted strong gains for a second week after the Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 195.1 points, or 1.13 percent, to 17,390.52, a record close. The Dow also hit an intraday record high of 17,395.54.

The S&P 500 gained 23.4 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,018.05, a record finish. It came within about a point of hitting an intraday record high. The Nasdaq Composite added 64.60 points, or 1.41 percent, to 4,630.74

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top equity index surged on Friday, as unexpected monetary stimulus measures in Japan boosted appetite for stocks around the world.

Banks such as Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland led the way for the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index in terms of percentage gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.3 percent at 6,546.47 points -- marking a four-day winning run and extending a rebound from 15-month lows earlier in October.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.12 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar early on Monday, extending a massive selloff sparked by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge bond-buying stimulus.

Sellers also took aim at the Australian dollar after a survey on Saturday showed China's factory activity unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in October. The Aussie, usually used as a liquid proxy for China plays, dipped to a one-week low at $0.8730, before steadying at $0.8756.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors grew more optimistic about prospects for the world's largest economy, moving away from safe-haven bonds and turning to other riskier assets that provide higher yields.

Long-term bond yields, which move inversely to prices, were up for a second straight week. For the month of October, however, yields were down 4.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold and silver extended sharp losses on Monday to trade near their lowest in four years, with a stronger U.S. dollar and possible technical selling likely to keep them under pressure.

Spot gold had dropped 0.7 percent to $1,165.20 an ounce by 0038 GMT, stretching its decline into a fourth straight session. It fell to its lowest since July 2010 at $1,161.25 on Friday, before closing down 2 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged higher on Monday, as support from Japan's surprise stimulus last week continued to wash through markets, but signs of fading economic momentum in top metals user China suggested gains would be short lived.

Growth in China's vast factory sector rose to a three-month high in October as smaller firms saw more orders, a private survey showed on Monday, easing fears of a sharp slowdown but still pointing to a sluggish economy that is losing momentum.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude inched down on Monday, moving further away from $86 a barrel as mixed Chinese data and a strong dollar pressured prices.

Brent crude for December delivery slipped 1 cent to $85.85 a barrel by 0244 GMT. The oil benchmark has fallen more than 9 percent in October. U.S. crude fell 18 cents to $80.36 per barrel after losing 11 percent last month.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)