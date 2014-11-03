EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on
Friday and other indexes posted strong gains for a second week
after the Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus
program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 195.1 points,
or 1.13 percent, to 17,390.52, a record close. The Dow also hit
an intraday record high of 17,395.54.
The S&P 500 gained 23.4 points, or 1.17 percent, to
2,018.05, a record finish. It came within about a point of
hitting an intraday record high. The Nasdaq Composite
added 64.60 points, or 1.41 percent, to 4,630.74
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index surged on Friday, as
unexpected monetary stimulus measures in Japan boosted appetite
for stocks around the world.
Banks such as Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
led the way for the blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index in
terms of percentage gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.3
percent at 6,546.47 points -- marking a four-day winning run and
extending a rebound from 15-month lows earlier in October.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.12 percent
lower.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the
dollar early on Monday, extending a massive selloff sparked by
the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge
bond-buying stimulus.
Sellers also took aim at the Australian dollar after a
survey on Saturday showed China's factory activity unexpectedly
fell to a five-month low in October. The Aussie, usually used as
a liquid proxy for China plays, dipped to a one-week low at
$0.8730, before steadying at $0.8756.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as
investors grew more optimistic about prospects for the world's
largest economy, moving away from safe-haven bonds and turning
to other riskier assets that provide higher yields.
Long-term bond yields, which move inversely to prices, were
up for a second straight week. For the month of October,
however, yields were down 4.4 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold and silver extended sharp losses on Monday
to trade near their lowest in four years, with a stronger U.S.
dollar and possible technical selling likely to keep them under
pressure.
Spot gold had dropped 0.7 percent to $1,165.20 an
ounce by 0038 GMT, stretching its decline into a fourth straight
session. It fell to its lowest since July 2010 at $1,161.25 on
Friday, before closing down 2 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged higher on Monday, as support
from Japan's surprise stimulus last week continued to wash
through markets, but signs of fading economic momentum in top
metals user China suggested gains would be short lived.
Growth in China's vast factory sector rose to a three-month
high in October as smaller firms saw more orders, a private
survey showed on Monday, easing fears of a sharp slowdown but
still pointing to a sluggish economy that is losing momentum.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude inched down on Monday, moving further
away from $86 a barrel as mixed Chinese data and a strong dollar
pressured prices.
Brent crude for December delivery slipped 1 cent to
$85.85 a barrel by 0244 GMT. The oil benchmark has fallen more
than 9 percent in October. U.S. crude fell 18 cents to
$80.36 per barrel after losing 11 percent last month.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)