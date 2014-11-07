EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up in a volatile session on
Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh record closing
highs on an indication that the European Central Bank would take
more policy action if needed to boost a struggling euro zone
economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.94 points,
or 0.4 percent, to 17,554.5, the S&P 500 gained 7.64
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,031.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,638.47.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index surrendered most of its
gains and ended slightly higher on Thursday, with RSA leading
insurers lower on weak premiums and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
slipping after trading without the attraction of its latest
dividend.
RSA slipped 5 percent, leading the decline on the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying premiums had
fallen this year because of soft markets and its focus on areas
offering higher returns. Insurer Admiral dropped 2.6
percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning
as sentiment was supported by a pledge from the European Central
Bank to take further steps to revive the euro zone economy,
while Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T tumbled on poor earnings.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 16,885.64 in
mid-morning trade after dropping 0.9 percent to 16,792.48 on
Thursday. For the week, the benchmark has added 2.9 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.73 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro languished near two-year lows against the
dollar on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a
sluggish euro zone economy.
Draghi said the ECB aims to increase its balance sheet size
towards the March 2012 levels, when it topped 3 trillion euros,
a trillion higher than the current level. He also said the
bank's staff will prepare the groundwork.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday on a
pledge from the European Central Bank to take further steps to
stimulate the euro zone economy and a hefty supply of
higher-yielding corporate supply in advance of Friday's U.S.
payrolls report.
A bigger-than-expected decline in weekly domestic jobless
claims reinforced the view of another 200,000-plus increase in
U.S. nonfarm payrolls in October, giving the Federal Reserve
more evidence to consider possibly raising interest rates in
mid-2015.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held close to a 4-1/2 year low and looked
set to post its third straight weekly drop on Friday, as the
U.S. dollar rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve could
raise rates sooner rather than later.
A robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day could
provide more evidence of a strengthening economy, influencing
the Fed and possibly hurting gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was flat on Friday supported by
easier policies in Europe and China and ahead of a key U.S.
labour report, but the metal was set to see its biggest weekly
fall since early October thanks to a strong dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $6,662.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after ending a
tad firmer in the previous session, and faces a weekly slippage
of half a percent, the biggest slide in five weeks.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil markets fell on Thursday after a one-day
spike as worries about high supplies returned to haunt traders,
while the dollar pressed on with its rally which weighed on
commodities priced in the currency.
At the close, Brent's front-month was down 9 cents
at $82.86 a barrel, compared to its 90 cent-fall earlier in the
day. U.S. crude finished down 77 cents at $77.91, after
tumbling as much as $1.56 during the session.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)