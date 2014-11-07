EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up in a volatile session on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh record closing highs on an indication that the European Central Bank would take more policy action if needed to boost a struggling euro zone economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.94 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,554.5, the S&P 500 gained 7.64 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,031.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,638.47.

LONDON - Britain's top share index surrendered most of its gains and ended slightly higher on Thursday, with RSA leading insurers lower on weak premiums and drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline slipping after trading without the attraction of its latest dividend.

RSA slipped 5 percent, leading the decline on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after saying premiums had fallen this year because of soft markets and its focus on areas offering higher returns. Insurer Admiral dropped 2.6 percent.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning as sentiment was supported by a pledge from the European Central Bank to take further steps to revive the euro zone economy, while Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T tumbled on poor earnings.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 16,885.64 in mid-morning trade after dropping 0.9 percent to 16,792.48 on Thursday. For the week, the benchmark has added 2.9 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.73 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro languished near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy.

Draghi said the ECB aims to increase its balance sheet size towards the March 2012 levels, when it topped 3 trillion euros, a trillion higher than the current level. He also said the bank's staff will prepare the groundwork.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday on a pledge from the European Central Bank to take further steps to stimulate the euro zone economy and a hefty supply of higher-yielding corporate supply in advance of Friday's U.S. payrolls report.

A bigger-than-expected decline in weekly domestic jobless claims reinforced the view of another 200,000-plus increase in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in October, giving the Federal Reserve more evidence to consider possibly raising interest rates in mid-2015.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held close to a 4-1/2 year low and looked set to post its third straight weekly drop on Friday, as the U.S. dollar rallied on expectations the Federal Reserve could raise rates sooner rather than later.

A robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day could provide more evidence of a strengthening economy, influencing the Fed and possibly hurting gold, a non-interest-bearing asset.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was flat on Friday supported by easier policies in Europe and China and ahead of a key U.S. labour report, but the metal was set to see its biggest weekly fall since early October thanks to a strong dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,662.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT, after ending a tad firmer in the previous session, and faces a weekly slippage of half a percent, the biggest slide in five weeks.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil markets fell on Thursday after a one-day spike as worries about high supplies returned to haunt traders, while the dollar pressed on with its rally which weighed on commodities priced in the currency.

At the close, Brent's front-month was down 9 cents at $82.86 a barrel, compared to its 90 cent-fall earlier in the day. U.S. crude finished down 77 cents at $77.91, after tumbling as much as $1.56 during the session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)