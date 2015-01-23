EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive for the
year as U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday on the back of a larger
than anticipated stimulus from the European Central Bank.
The ECB will buy 60 billion euros worth of assets per month,
more than markets had been hoping for, in a program that will
last through September 2016.
For a full report, click on
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index touched a four-month high
on Thursday after the European Central Bank launched a
substantial sovereign bond purchase programme to fight deflation
and spur growth.
The ECB said its new quantitative easing programme and
existing asset purchase schemes will pump 60 billion euros ($69
billion) a month into the euro zone economy from March until
September 2016.
For a full report, click on
----
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near
three-week high on Friday morning as risk sentiment was buoyed
after the European Central Bank unveiled a bond-buying scheme to
help revive the region's economy and stave off deflation.
The Nikkei gained 0.9 percent to 17,488.10 in
mid-morning trade, after climbing as high as 17,532.06 earlier,
the highest level since Jan. 5.
For a full report, click on
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading 0.9 percent
higher.
For a full report, click on
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro wallowed at 11-year lows early on Friday
after suffering a massive decline as the European Central Bank
launched a stimulus program that would pump hundreds of billions
in new money into a sagging euro zone economy.
The common currency tumbled to $1.1316 as the market
took in news that the ECB would purchase sovereign debt from
this March until the end of September 2016, by which time more
than 1 trillion euros would have been created under quantitative
easing.
For a full report, click on
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared yield declines on Thursday
but remained slightly lower after the European Central Bank
announced more bond purchases than expected in a move that
boosts global liquidity and is expected to support U.S. and
European bonds.
The ECB said it would buy government bonds from this March
until the end of September 2016 despite opposition from
Germany's Bundesbank and concerns in Berlin that the move could
allow spendthrift countries to slacken economic reforms.
For a full report, click on
----
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,300 a tonne on Friday,
near its strongest level in five months after the European
Central Bank launched a multi-billion bond-buying programme to
invigorate the euro zone economy.
The precious metal, a hedge against inflation, jumped on
Thursday after the ECB said it would purchase sovereign debt
from this March until the end of September 2016.
For a full report, click on
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper edged up on Friday, but was set to
close the week flat, having failed to post a convincing rebound
from last weeks' 5-1/2 year lows ahead of China factory data due
shortly.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.6 percent to $5,699 a tonne by 0122 GMT, reversing
steep 1.8-percent losses from the previous session. Prices sank
to $5,353.25 a tonne on Jan. 14, but failed to ignite consumer
buying.
For a full report, click on
----
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices jumped in Asian trading on Friday as
news of the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to
uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest
shifts in decades.
Abdullah died early on Friday and his brother Salman became
king, the royal court in the world's top oil exporter and
birthplace of Islam said in a statement carried by state
television.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)