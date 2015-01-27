EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as investors brushed off fears that a leftist victory in Greece would bring fresh crisis to the euro zone and energy stocks advanced.

The leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party won decisively in Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday, after running a campaign promising to take on Greece's international lenders and bring about an end to austerity measures.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares, although hefty falls in Greece-exposed Coca-Cola HBC capped gains.

Heavyweight oil & gas majors BP, BG and Shell rebounded sharply in the afternoon after the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Abdullah al-Badri, said he thought crude prices may have reached their bottom.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japanese share prices rose to four-week highs on Tuesday, with some market players reporting a large pickup in buy orders from foreign investors after Greece's election outcome did not disrupt European financial markets.

Market players were also betting that stimulus from the European Central Bank will keep money sloshing around in financial markets, and that upcoming earning reports will show Japanese exporters benefitting from a weaker yen while importers reap a windfall from a sharp slide in oil prices.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The embattled euro held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions.

The common currency last traded at $1.1245, off Monday's low of $1.1098 - a level not seen since September 2003. Investors sold the euro first thing this week after the Greeks voted in a new hardline, anti-bailout government led by Alexis Tsipras.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Monday ahead of $90 billion of fixed-rate supply and a Federal Reserve meeting later this week in a session marked by low volumes as a major winter storm hit the New York area.

Treasuries had begun the day on a stronger footing after investors spooked by Greece's newly elected government ignited a modest flight-to-quality bid, briefly knocking yields on the U.S. 30-year bond to a record low.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session in a row on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, as well as profit-taking after recent sharp gains to a five-month high.

Spot gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,274.43 an ounce by 0044 GMT. The metal fell 1.6 percent in the previous two sessions, after hitting a five-month high of $1,306.20 on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper slipped on Tuesday as its poor fundamentals came back into focus as a relief rally sparked by a calmer reaction to the Greek election results than anticipated sputtered out.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.4 percent to $5,558 a tonne by 0140 GMT, paring 1.3 percent gains from the previous session when prices hit fresh five and a half year lows at $5,339.50 a tonne. LME copper prices have been weighed by swelling supply and slowing demand growth.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, with Brent holding above $48 following comments from a top OPEC official that prices may have found a floor.

OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said oil prices may have bottomed out and could rise very soon. He also warned of a risk of a future price spike to $200 a barrel if investment in new supply capacity is too low.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)