EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday as investors
brushed off fears that a leftist victory in Greece would bring
fresh crisis to the euro zone and energy stocks advanced.
The leftist, anti-bailout Syriza party won decisively in
Greek parliamentary elections on Sunday, after running a
campaign promising to take on Greece's international lenders and
bring about an end to austerity measures.
LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a fresh
four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares,
although hefty falls in Greece-exposed Coca-Cola HBC
capped gains.
Heavyweight oil & gas majors BP, BG and Shell
rebounded sharply in the afternoon after the
secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC), Abdullah al-Badri, said he thought crude
prices may have reached their bottom.
TOKYO - Japanese share prices rose to four-week highs on
Tuesday, with some market players reporting a large pickup in
buy orders from foreign investors after Greece's election
outcome did not disrupt European financial markets.
Market players were also betting that stimulus from the
European Central Bank will keep money sloshing around in
financial markets, and that upcoming earning reports will show
Japanese exporters benefitting from a weaker yen while importers
reap a windfall from a sharp slide in oil prices.
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The embattled euro held onto modest gains early on
Tuesday, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors
decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions.
The common currency last traded at $1.1245, off
Monday's low of $1.1098 - a level not seen since September 2003.
Investors sold the euro first thing this week after the Greeks
voted in a new hardline, anti-bailout government led by Alexis
Tsipras.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Monday ahead
of $90 billion of fixed-rate supply and a Federal Reserve
meeting later this week in a session marked by low volumes as a
major winter storm hit the New York area.
Treasuries had begun the day on a stronger footing after
investors spooked by Greece's newly elected government ignited a
modest flight-to-quality bid, briefly knocking yields on the
U.S. 30-year bond to a record low.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session in a row on
Tuesday, hurt by a stronger dollar and equities, as well as
profit-taking after recent sharp gains to a five-month high.
Spot gold eased 0.5 percent to $1,274.43 an ounce by
0044 GMT. The metal fell 1.6 percent in the previous two
sessions, after hitting a five-month high of $1,306.20 on
Thursday.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper slipped on Tuesday as its poor
fundamentals came back into focus as a relief rally sparked by a
calmer reaction to the Greek election results than anticipated
sputtered out.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.4 percent to $5,558 a tonne by 0140 GMT, paring 1.3
percent gains from the previous session when prices hit fresh
five and a half year lows at $5,339.50 a tonne. LME copper
prices have been weighed by swelling supply and slowing demand
growth.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, with
Brent holding above $48 following comments from a top OPEC
official that prices may have found a floor.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said oil prices may
have bottomed out and could rise very soon. He also warned of a
risk of a future price spike to $200 a barrel if investment in
new supply capacity is too low.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)