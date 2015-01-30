EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks enjoyed a late afternoon rally and closed higher on Thursday as an upturn in oil prices and a rally in Apple and Boeing shares helped offset some disappointing earnings and lingering questions over U.S. monetary policy.

The S&P 500 had fallen as much as 0.6 percent earlier, led by energy stocks, which reversed direction along with oil.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's main share index fell to near one-week lows on Thursday, with oil major Royal Dutch Shell weighing on the market after it missed earnings expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index ended down 0.2 percent at 6,810.60 points as Shell dropped 4.9 percent, among the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks in percentage terms. The company also announced a $15 billion cut in spending due to the slump in oil prices.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as strong company earnings in the United States and at home from the likes of Nomura Holdings and Advantest Corp buoyed investors' risk appetite.

The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 17,789.84 by mid-morning after falling 1.1 percent on the previous day. For the week, the Nikkei has gained 1.2 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading almost flat.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Dollar-bloc currencies nursed hefty losses early on Friday, following a selloff that saw the Australian dollar slump to its lowest in over five years as investors wagered on an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Aussie dollar fell to $0.7720, reaching a low not seen since July 2009. It last traded at $0.7757, having suffered a drop of nearly 2 percent on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday, with long-term yields backing away from record lows as U.S. jobless claims figures shrank to a 15-year low and investors made room for $64 billion of new government debt.

After three days of price increases, the 30-year bond was last off 23/32 in price to yield 2.3281 percent. The bond hit a record low yield of 2.273 percent on Wednesday in a rally fuelled in part by a Federal Reserve statement that inflation was running below forecasts.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Friday after falling more than 2 percent to a two-week low overnight on concern over a looming increase in U.S. interest rates, with bullion remaining on track for its biggest weekly drop in two months.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,261.16 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after falling as low as $1,251.86 on Thursday, its weakest since Jan. 15. Gold's 2.2-percent drop overnight was its steepest since mid-December.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged up on Friday but was set to close the week lower, facing its longest weekly losing streak in more than six years as fragile economic growth and ample supply take a toll on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.5 percent to $5,422.50 a tonne by 0131 GMT, paring losses from the previous session. Prices fell within a few dollars of recent 5-1/2 year lows of $5,339.50 a tonne, but did not break to new lows, setting up conditions for a technical rally, traders said.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following slight gains in the previous sessions, and analysts said the outlook remained weak with production high and producers reducing operating costs to adjust to lower export revenues.

Global oil prices firmed slightly on Thursday but not before U.S. crude hit a near six-year low and benchmark Brent pared gains on data showing fresh additions to record-high U.S. oil inventories.

For a full report, click on

---- (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)