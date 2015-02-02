EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed down on Friday after a
volatile session as investors worried at the end of a rough
month for the market about weak U.S. growth data and whether
instability in Europe could hurt corporate earnings in the
United States.
U.S. economic growth slowed sharply in the fourth quarter as
weak business spending and a wider trade deficit offset the
fastest pace of consumer spending since 2006.
----
LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its strongest
monthly performance in almost a year in January, although a fall
in BT BT.L pushed the market lower on Friday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.9 percent
at 6,749.40 points. The index nevertheless ended up by around
2.8 percent for the month of January -- its strongest monthly
performance since February 2014.
----
TOKYO - Japanese share prices fell on Monday after economic
data from the U.S. and China cast shadows on the global economic
outlook, while shares in two printer manufacturers tumbled after
their earnings disappointed investors.
Beneficiaries from fall in oil prices in the past several
months -- ranging from airline companies and rubber makers to
power companies -- also took a big hit after oil prices posted
their biggest rebound in 2-1/2 years.
----
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.6 percent.
----
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen firmed broadly early on Monday, while
commodity currencies softened as worries about the health of the
Chinese economy dealt a fresh blow to sentiment already
unsettled by a selloff on Wall Street.
The dollar slid to a two-week low of 116.64 yen, down
from around 117.52 late in New York on Friday. It has since
steadied at 117.17. The euro reached a one-week trough of 132.00
yen, while the Australian dollar plumbed an 11-month
low of 90.64 yen.
----
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with
long-term yields hitting record lows after
slower-than-anticipated economic growth fuelled speculation that
the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate hikes.
Friday's gains added to a 2015 rally that put the 30-year
Treasury on track for total returns in January of
more than 10 percent.
----
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,280 an ounce on Monday
after posting its biggest monthly gain in three years in the
prior session following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
Bullion is likely to maintain its safe-haven appeal amid
renewed concerns over the global economy with data showing
China's factory sector shrinking for the first time since 2012.
----
BASE METALS
LONDON - Shanghai copper jumped more than two percent on
Monday, after factory growth in China shrank for the first time
in more than two years, fuelling hopes for increased stimulus
from the world's second biggest economy.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 2.1 percent at 40,030 yuan a
tonne by 0143 GMT.
----
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices fell early on Monday after U.S.
unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on strong
price gains last week when the market soared more than 8 percent
on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were trading at $51.63 a
barrel at 0130 GMT, down $1.36, while U.S. WTI futures
had dropped $1.37 to $46.87 a barrel.
----
(Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)