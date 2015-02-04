EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led by energy shares as oil prices extended their recent rally, while higher-than-expected January car sales also bolstered the advance.

Merger activity also helped, with shares of Office Depot jumping 21.6 percent to $9.28 after the Wall Street Journal reported the retailer was in advanced talks to merge with Staples Inc Staples shares gained 10.9 percent to $19.01.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose towards a 4-1/2 month high on Tuesday, boosted by energy stocks as BP's results beat earnings expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.3 percent at 6,871.80 points, near its highest level since September 2014.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday as banks outperformed on strong earnings from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T while hopes for a new Greek debt swap deal and a further recovery in oil prices underpinned the overall mood.

The Nikkei share average rose 2.0 percent to 17,677.73, extending its recovery from Tuesday's one week low of 17,271.87.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 1 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed broad losses on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a year as it came under pressure from many fronts amid oil-fuelled gains by commodity currencies.

Buyers snapped up commodity currencies as the oil market extended its recovery and copper prices also surged.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields jumped in a market rout on Tuesday as hopes Greece could strike a new debt deal and a further recovery in oil prices took the safe-haven shine off of high-rated government bonds.

Benchmark yields were up 11 basis points in late trading, putting them on track for their biggest one-day rise in more than 14 months, Reuters data showed.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady but failed to rebound on Wednesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session as Greece's plan to end a standoff with creditors lifted the appetite for risky assets such as equities.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,260.86 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent on Tuesday. That marked gold's fourth drop in five sessions.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper futures lost ground in early trading on Wednesday after posting their strongest gains since mid-2013 overnight, as euphoria in commodity markets over rising oil prices settled.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 0.25 percent to $5,675 a tonne by 0100 GMT. The contract jumped 3.45 percent in Tuesday's London session on the back of higher oil prices, the biggest one-day percentage gain since May 2013.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after a tumbling dollar had pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the last four sessions.

Oil markets have rebounded in recent days as some investors become more confident that oil prices have hit bottom after a seven-month rout that had prompted major energy companies to slash spending on new production.

For a full report, click on

---- (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)