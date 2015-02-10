EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors worried about Greek debt negotiations and disappointing Chinese economic data on top of uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.

After the market's strong week last week, nine out of ten S&P sectors finished down Monday, with healthcare and utilities the worst performers. Only energy finished up slightly, boosted by rising oil prices.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Monday, hurt by a fall in HSBC after the bank admitted tax failings at its Swiss unit and by softer utility stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, or 16.29 points, at 6,837.15 by the close, with United Utilities , National Grid and Severn Trent falling by between 3.1 and 2.1 percent.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning as Greece's rejection of its bailout terms fuelled concerns over the prospect of fresh turmoil in the euro zone, but Nissan Motor Co outperformed on rosy forecasts.

The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 17,589.35 in mid-morning trade after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading flat.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil prices and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a payrolls-inspired rally ran out of steam.

The Canadian and New Zealand dollars were among the best performers in a session that saw all the major currencies remain well within recent ranges.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday, leaving benchmark yields hovering near a one-month high as traders readied for $64 billion of Treasury debt auctions this week.

The declines reversed an earlier rally during European trading hours as investors spooked by Greece's stand-off with the European Union and deadlier fighting in Ukraine shifted funds to safe-haven government debt.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday as worries over Greece's future in the euro zone and a decline in global equities supported the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.59 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday. The metal isn't too far from a three-week low of $1,228.25 hit last week.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged up on Tuesday, tracking oil's recent recovery, but gains are likely to be capped due to worries about Chinese demand as businesses wind down ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays next week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.3 percent to $5,688 a tonne by 0138 GMT, after closing slightly firmer on Monday. Prices are rebounding from 5-1/2-year lows of $5,339.50, hit on Jan. 26, but are not expected to gain steam until after Lunar New Year, which starts Feb. 19.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil jumped for a third straight session on Monday as OPEC forecast greater demand for crude this year than previously thought and projected less supply from countries outside the producer group.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast that demand for OPEC oil will average 29.21 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2015, up 430,000 bpd from its previous forecast. The group also slashed its outlook for crude supply growth in non-OPEC countries.

For a full report, click on

---- (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)