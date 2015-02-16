EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index closed at a record high on Friday, as energy shares gained with oil prices, while the Nasdaq composite index hit a 15-year high helped by technology stocks.

Equities rallied this week after a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia and apparent progress toward a deal on Greek debt.

LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced to a five-month high on Friday, trading less than 2 percent below its record peak, boosted by energy and mining stocks that benefited from a rise in commodity prices.

Expectations that Greece could strike a deal with its international creditors and a ceasefire deal for eastern Ukraine also improved sentiment, analysts said.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit the highest level in nearly eight years on Monday morning after Wall Street gained on the previous session.

The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent at 18,047.07 in early trade, the highest level since July 2007.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.25 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Sterling scaled a six-week peak early on Monday following recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of England, while the other major currencies were subdued in a holiday-riddled week.

U.S. markets are shut on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday, while many centres in Asia will be closed later this week for the Lunar New Year holidays.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on optimism that Greek and European negotiators will reach a deal over the terms of Greece's bailout, and after better-than-expected growth in Germany's economy reduced demand for safe haven debt.

Greece agreed on Thursday to talk to its creditors about the way out of its hated international bailout in a political climbdown that could prevent its new leftist-led government running out of money as early as next month.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held firm on Monday, retaining gains from the previous session, as disappointing U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and bolstered the safe-haven appeal of the metal.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,230.46 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper held steady near a three-week top on Monday, underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar, as volumes dwindled ahead of Chinese New Year and with a holiday in the United States.

As well as a softer dollar, last year's huge drop in oil prices was set to boost infrastructure demand, brightening the outlook for commodities, said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices were steady on Monday, with traders saying the recent upward momentum was continuing as Japan emerged from recession and after U.S. oil drilling fell.

Japan's economy rebounded from recession in the final quarter, and although the data was weaker than expected, the return to growth of Asia's second biggest economy and energy user lent oil support, analysts said.

---- (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)