EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended above 2,100 at another record high on Tuesday as optimism grew that a debt deal would be reached with Greece and as bond prices sold off.

In a possible sign of progress for Greece, a source told Reuters the country intends to ask for an extension of a loan agreement Wednesday. The report follows a collapse of deal negotiations on Monday, which led to European Union finance ministers pressuring the country to remain in an international financial rescue program.

LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday on expectations UK interest rates will stay low, after data showed inflation sank to a record low in January.

The annual inflation rate fell to 0.3 percent last month from 0.5 percent in December, official data showed, largely reflecting the drop in oil and food prices.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh eight-year high on Wednesday morning after U.S. stocks rallied on hopes that a debt deal would be reached with Greece, while eyes are on the policy decision by the Bank of Japan, which is widely expected to keep its policy on hold.

The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 18,164.84 in mid-morning trade after rising as high as 18,169.07, the highest level since July 2007. The next upside target as a closing level is seen at 18,261.98, which was marked in early July 2007, analysts said.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro held firm in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors stuck to hopes that Greece will find common ground with its euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the currency union.

The euro traded at $1.1411, turning positive on the week as it recovers from a low of $1.13195 hit on Monday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields rose across the board on Tuesday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve could change the language in its next monetary policy statement to flag a possible rate increase as early as June.

U.S. 30-year bond and benchmark 10-year note yields climbed to seven-week peaks. Yields on U.S. 7-year and 5-year notes also touched their highest levels since early January.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its lowest in six weeks on Wednesday as global equities recovered on signs Greek banks will continue to receive emergency funding despite a breakdown in debt talks between Athens and its creditors.

Spot gold was steady at $1,208.45 an ounce by 0038 GMT. It fell to $1,203.30 on Tuesday, its lowest since Jan. 6, before closing down 1.8 percent, as global equity markets recovered to trade slightly higher. Technical selling also added to the losses.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper climbed on Wednesday amid a firmer euro as investors bet on a Greek debt deal, while the first day of a week-long break in top user China drained liquidity from the market.

"Asian investors have generally been a little bit more bearish on the base metals... But if they're out, you might not get that downside selling pressure coming through," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil closed up after a weak start on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising to a 2015 high of $63 a barrel as short-covering returned to a market depressed earlier by worries about euro zone stability.

Threats to Middle East crude production and the falling U.S. oil rig count seemed to spur market bulls despite global inventory data suggesting an oversupply of up to 2 million barrels per day, analysts and traders said.

