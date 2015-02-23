EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday while the Nasdaq notched an eighth straight day of gains after Greek and euro zone finance ministers reached a deal to extend heavily indebted Greece's financial rescue by four months.

The agreement removes the immediate risk of Greece running out of money next month and possibly being forced out of the single currency area.

----

LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed nearer to a 15-year high on Friday, with energy shares tracking crude oil prices upward and insurer Standard Life gaining on the back of encouraging earnings.

However, investors remained cautious over Greece. European Union paymaster Germany softened its tone as euro zone finance ministers raced to break a deadlock over Athens' debts, but the two sides still seemed far apart.

----

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a new 15-year high on Monday after euro zone finance ministers reached a deal to extend heavily indebted Greece's financial rescue by four months.

The Nikkei was up 0.9 percent at 18,490.98 points by mid-morning after rising as high as 18,509.08 earlier, its strongest level since May 2000.

----

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down 0.5 percent.

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro held steady on Monday, rising initially in relief following a conditional loan extension deal for Greece, but losing steam as caution towards the debt saga persisted.

Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's financial rescue package by four months.

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell in seesaw trade on Friday, with benchmark 10-year yields rising for a third straight week, as investors shifted away from safe-haven assets after euro zone negotiators agreed to extend Greece's bailout.

In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were off 6/32 and yielding 2.122 percent, compared to 2.112 percent on Thursday. The yield had gone as high as 2.141 percent immediately after announcement of the agreement.

----

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around the key $1,200-an-ounce level on Monday, its lowest in seven weeks, as support for the safe-haven metal eased after a deal was struck over Greece's debt, while the absence of major consumer China also took a toll.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,202.10 an ounce by 0225 GMT, after dropping to $1,197.95 in the previous session as safe-haven bids receded. The metal recorded its fourth straight weekly decline on Friday.

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was flat on Monday, even as much of the region returned to work after a Lunar New Year holiday, but top buyer China remained on a week-long break, draining volume and direction from the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $5,696 a tonne by 0118 GMT, after 1 percent losses in the previous session.

----

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up after early falls on Monday as parts of Asia returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, with Brent futures moving further away from $60 a barrel and U.S. contracts moving towards $51.

After early trading losses, both international Brent and U.S. WTI crude futures edged up on Monday in reaction to cautious optimism that an immediate return of a eurozone crisis over Greek debt was averted by a compromise between Athens and its creditors.

---- (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)