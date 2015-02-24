EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq ended higher on Monday for a ninth straight day following gains in Apple.O, while the Dow and S&P 500 eased off recent record highs as lower oil prices dragged down energy shares.

Nasdaq's winning run was its longest since September 2010, putting the index closer to its 5,132.52 all-time intraday high, reached in March 2000 just before the dot-com bubble burst. Giving Nasdaq its biggest boost were shares of Apple, which rose 2.7 percent to $133, another record close.

LONDON - A drop in the shares of banking group HSBC held back Britain's top equity index on Monday, although many traders still expected the UK stock market to reach record highs soon.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 3.04 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,912.16 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday but investors were cautious ahead of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen which could give clues on the likely lift-off date for policy tightening.

The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 18,482.55 points after dipping into negative territory briefly. If it ends higher, it will have posted five straight days of gains.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was steady against the yen on Tuesday, with the market wary of taking too many bets on the currency ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Yellen's appearance before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is drawing extra attention after dovish-sounding minutes from the Fed's January meeting released last week dented expectations for an early interest hike, and hurt the dollar.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, recouping some recent losses on anticipation that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could take a dovish tone on monetary policy this week, while weaker U.S. economic data also boosted safe-haven debt.

Yellen will testify before Congress on Tuesday in a semiannual address on the economy and monetary policy to the Senate Banking Committee.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near its lowest level in seven weeks on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's Senate testimony for signs of when the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,203.52 an ounce by 0041 GMT. The metal hit an intraday low of $1,191.01 on Monday, its weakest since Jan. 5.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged lower on Tuesday as traders turned defensive ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the session, with volumes expected to improve as China returns from a week-long break on Wednesday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $5,660 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after ending slightly lower in the previous session.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday as investors worried about oversupply and a strong dollar, but heating oil futures jumped 5 percent due to operational problems at major U.S. refineries.

Crude was down for almost the whole trading session, rising briefly after the Financial Times quoted Nigerian Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke as saying the country might call for an OPEC extraordinary meeting in the next six weeks or so if prices fell further.

