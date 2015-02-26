EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed down and the Nasdaq snapped a 10-session winning streak on Wednesday as investors took profits in Apple shares, while the Dow eked out another record high close.

Boosting the Dow were consumer discretionary shares including McDonald's, up 3.9 percent at 98.66, which also helped to limit losses on the S&P 500.

LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated from the previous session's record high on Wednesday, with engineer Weir Group leading the market lower after warning about a significant drop in its revenue in the current year.

Weir Group, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries, fell 8.7 percent to the bottom of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE after saying uncertainty in the oil and gas industry would significantly reduce its revenue despite cost-cutting.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year high on Thursday morning after hedge funds were seen buying futures, while index-heavyweight stocks rose as investors' risk appetite improved on benign comments by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 18,662.66 in mid-morning trade after rising as high as 18,694.74 earlier, the highest since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having eased for a second straight session after recent remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve prompted markets to push back the timing of an eventual U.S. interest rate hike. The euro edged up to $1.1362, up from this week's trough of $1.1288, but remained stuck in a $1.12-$1.15 range held since hitting an 11-year trough of $1.1098 a month ago.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Wednesday following two days of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which traders interpreted as suggesting the Fed could hike rates later than mid-year, and a solid five-year note auction.

Yellen's testimony to the House Financial Services Committee was identical to one she delivered Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee. She did not offer additional insight on the timing of a rate increase before the House panel.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held above $1,200 an ounce on Thursday as recent comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen prompted some investors to push back the likely timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,205.60 an ounce by 0027 GMT.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper was steady on Thursday, as China-based traders trickled in after Lunar New Year, with focus on physical markets for early signs of appetite in the world's top user of the metal ahead of the second quarter, when demand is usually strongest.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had firmed to $5,784.50 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after closing slightly weaker in the previous session. Prices reached a six-week peak of $5,846 a tonne on Tuesday.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude fell towards $61 on Thursday, reversing previous gains as a bulging U.S. crude stockpiles offset glimpses of an oil demand recovery.

Both Brent and U.S. crude recorded their largest percentage gains in nearly two weeks at Wednesday's settlement, closing more than 30 percent higher than the trough of $46.59 a barrel on Jan 13.

