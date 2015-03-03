EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq on Monday closed above 5,000 for the first time since the year 2000 dot-com bubble as tech stocks were boosted by deals, while the S&P 500 and Dow indexes hit records after economic data pointed to a slowly accelerating economy.

After oscillating around it for much of the day, the Nasdaq composite index gained steam in the late afternoon to finish firmly above the milestone, marking the third time the index ended above 5,000. The last time was March 10, 2000.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index briefly touched a new record high on Monday before turning negative as commodity stocks weakened, led lower by a slump in Tullow Oil.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index rose as much as 0.3 percent to a record intraday high of 6,974.26 points, with early gains propelled by mining stocks after China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, cut interest rates over the weekend.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors took profits from the recent gains, but losses were limited as sentiment was supported by strong Wall Street performances.

Sharp Corp tumbled as much as 9.8 percent on news that it is planning to seek aid from its main lenders, as it expects losses to mount this year.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading flat

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hit a fresh 11-year peak against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields helped it prevail over its peers.

The dollar index climbed as far as 95.516, surpassing the previous peak of 95.481 set on Jan. 23. It reached a high not seen since September 2003.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as large sales of corporate debt pressured prices and as investors continued to question whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in the coming months.

Pharmaceutical company Actavis on Monday was marketing bonds that are expected to total $22 billion, the second largest amount ever sold by a corporate borrower.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady above $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday after falling off a two-week peak the session before, struggling to push higher as the dollar hovered near an 11-year high.

The greenback, bolstered by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year, shrugged off a batch of soft U.S. data including weak consumer spending and factory activity.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper slipped on Tuesday from a seven-week peak hit the session before as expectations of rising U.S. interest rates pushed up the dollar and flattened commodity prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.8 percent to $5,862 a tonne by 0137 GMT, after ending little changed in the previous session when it struck its highest since Jan.13 at $5,960.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil prices steadied above $60 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday, supported by traders entering the market after prices dropped sharply in the previous session on the back of record U.S. stocks.

Brent futures fell 5 percent, its most in a month, on Monday as record stocks and speculation of a nuclear deal with Tehran could lift Iran's sanctions and boost its oil exports brought worries about high supplies back to the market.

