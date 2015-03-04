EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished down on Tuesday, a day after the S&P and Dow hit records, and the Nasdaq retreated with technology stocks.

Soft auto sales numbers and Iran commentary also gave some investors pause after a strong run-up for major indexes in February. Traders were also waiting for a slew of economic data later this week, culminating with the monthly payrolls report.

LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index gave up early gains for a third straight session on Tuesday and dropped back from record highs as prospects for a takeover of Smith & Nephew dimmed and its shares slumped.

Smith and Nephew fell 5.7 percent to 1,144p after U.S. firm Stryker announced a $2 billion share buyback programme, making it increasingly unlikely it would consider a bid for the UK medical equipment firm, traders said.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday morning after weak performances in U.S. shares triggered profit-taking, while Sharp Corp dived after Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating.

The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 18,630.97 in midmorning trade after slipping as far as 18,586.84, the lowest level since Feb. 25.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down 0.25 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later this week for fresh direction clues.

The dollar index last stood at 95.355 =USD, having backed off slightly from Tuesday's high of 95.570, its strongest level since September 2003.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, pressured by corporate bond sales, while demand for relatively high U.S. yields and anticipation of Friday's U.S. jobs report capped losses.

Pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc launched a $21 billion corporate bond deal, the second-largest on record, according to Thomson Reuters unit. Analysts said investors sold some safe-haven Treasuries in order to buy some of the debt and that the size of the sale could balloon to $30 billion if demand exceeds expectations.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold took a breather on Wednesday after a two-day losing streak but was hovering near its lowest in a week as the dollar held close to 11-year highs, with investors awaiting U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,204.55 an ounce by 0035 GMT. In the previous session, the metal fell to a one-week low of $1,194.90, before paring some losses to close above $1,200.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper firmed on Wednesday, after falling more than one percent in the previous session, as easier policies by European and Chinese central banks outweighed concerns over Chinese demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.4 percent to $5,843.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT, paring a 1.4 percent loss in the previous session, which was its biggest daily loss since mid February. Volumes remained light with less than 500 lots of turnover on the benchmark contract.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil rebounded on Tuesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Obama administration against accepting a weak nuclear deal with Iran, while rival Libyan forces targeted oil terminals in the African nation.

Higher prices imposed by Saudi Arabia on its crude buyers in Asia, the United States and northwest Europe was another positive development, traders said, although some had expected benchmark Brent and U.S. oil futures to rally even more on that.

