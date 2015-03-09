EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday and the S&P
500 declined for a second straight week after a strong monthly
jobs report as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could
raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.
Some of the worst-hit stocks were utilities and real estate
investment trusts as they are high-yielding investments which
would look less attractive after a rate hike.
LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Friday after
posting its highest-ever close in the previous session, with a
pullback in mining stocks weighing on the market.
Bid speculation lifted engineer Weir, however,
while travel group Thomas Cook, a mid-cap stock not in
the top index, also surged after a Chinese company bought a
stake in it.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday after a
strong U.S. jobs report stoked concerns that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates sooner than expected, while
weaker-than-expected domestic growth data also hurt sentiment.
The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 18,797.77 points
by midmorning, moving away from a 15-year high of 18,979.64 hit
last Friday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down
0.6 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar drifted to a fresh 11-year high against
a basket of major currencies early on Monday, remaining in
favour as markets wagered the Federal Reserve might lift
interest rates sooner rather than later.
Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday had put the
risk of a mid-year Fed hike squarely on the table, sending
Treasury yields sharply higher. That in turn re-energised the
greenback's rally.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday after
data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat expectations and the
jobless rate fell to a more than 6-1/2-year low in February,
bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve will consider
hiking rates in June.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 295,000 last month after an increase
of 239,000 in January, the Labor Department said. The decline in
the unemployment rate to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent in January
took it to its lowest level since May 2008.
COMMODITY
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading a touch higher but remained
near a three-month low on Monday, as the dollar climbed to an
11-year high after a strong U.S. jobs report boosted
expectations the Federal Reserve would soon raise rates.
Spot gold drifted higher to $1,170.95 an ounce by
0038 GMT, but largely retained Friday's near 3 percent losses.
The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 of $1,163.45 in the
previous session.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper sank to the lowest in two weeks on
Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of a
mid-year rate hike which pushed up the dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.1 percent at $5,740 a tonne by 0137 GMT after 1.5 percent
losses in the previous session. Copper earlier slipped to $5,714
which was the weakest since Feb. 24.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices closed down on Friday, with
benchmark Brent losing its most in a week since January, as a
resurgent dollar and fear of a U.S. rate hike diverted attention
from the shrinking number of rigs drilling for oil in the United
States.
Worries about the security of Libyan and Iraqi crude
supplies, which had put a floor beneath the market in early
trade, also took a backseat.
