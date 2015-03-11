EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its biggest decline in two months, on increasing views the Federal Reserve may raise rates as soon as June.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended in negative territory for the year, with the S&P 500 off 3.5 percent from its March 2 record closing high.

LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its biggest decline so far this year on Tuesday, hit by drops in insurer Prudential and energy stocks such as BG.

Prudential fell 3.1 percent as the loss of its chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, to Credit Suisse took the shine off a 14 percent rise in 2014 operating profits.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, with better-than-expected machinery orders offsetting the downdraft from weaker U.S. markets, which fell on growing views that the Federal Reserve may raise rates as soon as June.

The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 18,754.67 points by mid-morning after traversing positive and negative territories.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading down 0.23 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - he euro fell to a fresh 12-year low early on Wednesday, extending a broad decline just days after the European Central Bank kicked off its 1 trillion euro bond-buying program.

The ECB began printing money to buy sovereign bonds on Monday with a view to supporting growth and lifting euro zone inflation from below zero. Yields on the debt of nearly all euro zone countries dropped to record lows overnight.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday, as Europe's massive bond-buying program dropped yields there, adding to the relative value of U.S. Treasuries.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note were last at 2.1262 percent, reflecting a price rise of 19/32, as bond yields in Ireland, Spain and other euro zone countries hit record lows.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near its lowest in over three months on Wednesday, hurt by consecutive losses in the last seven sessions as a robust dollar and expectations of higher U.S. interest rates curbed appetite for the metal.

Spot gold had ticked up slightly to $1,163.15 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after dropping 4 percent in the seven sessions to Tuesday.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper steadied on Wednesday not far from its lowest in a fortnight as a dollar rally paused and traders stayed cautious given little sign of Chinese demand returning after last month's Lunar New Year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,775 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after a 1.8 percent loss in the previous session. Prices hit the lowest since Feb. 24 at $5,714 a tonne on Monday.

OIL

NEW YORK - A rallying dollar sent oil prices sharply lower on Tuesday, with Brent falling more than U.S. crude as players took profits on recent highs in Brent's premium, traders said.

Expectations of a mid-year U.S. interest rate hike pushed the dollar to multi-year highs, making commodities denominated in the greenback costlier for holders of other currencies. USD/

For a full report, click on (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)