EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, reversing course late in the session as strength in the dollar offset optimism about deal news.

The S&P utilities sector, which helped lead gains on Monday, was the biggest drag on the S&P 500, closing down 1.1 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - A rally in energy shares helped the UK FTSE 100 hit its biggest one-day gain since January, as stocks caught up with a strong start to the week for oil prices and a rise in Britain's monthly services-sector growth.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 1.9 percent, at 6,961.77 points. That was better than a 1.5 percent rise for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, as European stock markets reopened after Easter weekend and caught up with gains on Wall Street on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Tokyo's benchmark index edged up to near 15-year highs on Wednesday after Japanese retail investors ploughed a sizable amount of cash into new stock mutual funds.

Further underpinning the mood was talk the Bank of Japan could step up its asset purchase programme as part of its efforts to drive up inflation towards its 2 percent target, although expectations are for the BOJ to stand pat on policy when it delivers its decision later on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading up 1.9 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar stood tall on Wednesday after rallying overnight on bargain-hunting by currency bulls who scooped up the greenback following the tumble induced by weak U.S. non-farm payrolls late last week.

The dollar was steady at 120.325 yen JPY= after jumping 0.6 percent the previous day, when currency markets returned to full strength following the Easter holidays.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury long debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors consolidated positions in a week generally thin on economic data after last Friday's unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs report.

U.S. 30-year government bond prices, which move inversely to yield, were up sharply. Analysts said investors were adding to so-called "curve-flattening trades," reflecting expectations that short-term interest rates will rise at some point, but not imminently as inflation pressures remain muted.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered above $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday, trading not far below a seven-week high, as expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay an anticipated rate hike this year grows.

The Fed will release the minutes of its March meeting later in the day and analysts say this would likely affirm policymakers' cautious outlook on the U.S. economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - Shanghai nickel slid more than 3 percent on Wednesday, echoing losses in London, on concerns that China's struggling construction sector would corrode demand for the stainless steel ingredient.

"Clearly the market is seeing the general weakness in the Chinese steel market as having a future impact on speciality feed markets as well - nickel has been suffering as a consequence," said strategist Daniel Hynes at ANZ in Sydney.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell more than a percent on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected weekly build in U.S. stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia reported record output in March.

The decline in prices followed a rally on Tuesday, when U.S. crude approached 2015 highs following strong jobs data and government forecasts for lower U.S. crude production growth and higher global demand for oil.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)