EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Wednesday after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting indicated that the central bank remained on track for a interest rate hike this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,902.51, the S&P 500 gained 5.57 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,081.9 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.59 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,950.82.

LONDON - Oil and gas stocks dominated trade in a falling UK stock market on Wednesday, driven by a $70 billion bid by Royal Dutch Shell for energy firm BG Group.

The broader FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,937.41 points, surrendering to some late profit taking after a near 3 percent rise over the previous three sessions.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose to a fresh 15-year high on Thursday morning, getting in sight of 20,000, after U.S. shares had modest gains and hopes rose that foreigners will continue to buying Japanese stocks.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent to 19,918.59 in mid-morning trade after reaching 19,946.78, the highest since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 3.02 pct

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at one-week highs early on Thursday, having enjoyed another leg up after two influential Federal Reserve officials kept alive expectations for a hike in interest rates sometime this year.

New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor Jerome Powell on Wednesday sketched out scenarios in which the central bank could make an initial move earlier than many now expect and then proceed in a slow and gradual manner on further rate increases.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. short-term Treasury yields climbed to one-week peaks on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting suggested the U.S. central bank could still raise interest rates this year despite evidence of slower economic growth.

The Fed minutes were in line with comments earlier on Wednesday by two U.S. central bank officials who did not rule out a rate increase in June if U.S. economic numbers strengthen.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retreated for a third session in a row on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve officials and minutes of the U.S. central bank's meeting last month suggested that a rate increase in June remained on the cards despite recent weak data.

Spot gold was off 0.1 percent at $1,201 an ounce by 0022 GMT.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Thursday as traders eyed minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that signalled a June rate rise may still be on the table, which lifted the dollar and dented the allure of commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.2 percent to $6,000 a tonne by 0044 GMT

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose more than a percent on Thursday, clawing back a part of the 6 percent slump in the previous session that was triggered by a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said sentiment remained bearish.

Brent crude was up 62 cents at $56.17 a barrel by 0236 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 64 cents to $51.06 a barrel. Both benchmarks dropped around $3.50 on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)