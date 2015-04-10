EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil rebounded off a sharp decline, while investors bet that companies would top lowered expectations this earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.22 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,958.73, the S&P 500 gained 9.29 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,091.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.74 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,974.57.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, as a recovery in emerging market-exposed stocks and gains in Burberry driven by bid speculation kept the index near all-time highs.

The blue-chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 7,015.36 points. It hit a record high of 7,065.08 in March.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Friday when the initial euphoria as it topped the psychological milestone of 20,000 was quickly taken over by selling to lock in the past few months' solid gains.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,897.97, reversing its course after having risen above the 20,000 mark for the first time in 15 years.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at three week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the hapless euro extended its decline and disappointing trade data knocked sterling lower.

The euro fell as far as $1.0637, reaching a low last seen on March 19. It last stood at $1.0665, down more than 3 percent from Monday's peak of $1.1036.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday due to poor demand at a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds and a smaller-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims that soothed some worries about domestic jobs growth.

Greece making a 450 million euro loan payment to the International Monetary Fund also reduced earlier safety bids for U.S. government debt, as it supported the view the cash-strapped nation will obtain further aid from its lenders.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold remained near a one-week trough on Friday and was expected to end a three-week rally pressured by renewed expectations for a U.S. rate hike this year despite recent soft economic data.

Bullion has surrendered gains inspired by a weak U.S. employment report last week as Federal Reserve officials suggest a U.S. rate hike in June could still be in play, lifting the dollar to three-week highs versus a basket of major currencies.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Friday and was set to finish the week only a touch up, following a sluggish ramp up to China's seasonally strongest quarter for demand, while lead was set for a 4 percent weekly advance as global supplies fall.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.3 percent to $6,010 a tonne by 0039 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday on strong German economic data and uncertainty about negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, even as a strong dollar curbed oil's bounce a day after futures tumbled 6 percent.

Brent May crude rose $1.02 to settle at $56.57 a barrel, having reached $58.02.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)