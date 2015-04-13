EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a strong week with a broad rally on Friday as investors lauded GE's decision to divest most of its high-risk GE Capital business and repurchase up to $50 billion of its shares.

All 10 primary S&P 500 sectors ended up on the day but the S&P Industrials index, driven by gains in GE shares, was by far the best performer and rose 1.5 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index sprinted to new record highs on Friday, as real-estate stocks extended gains from a rebound in property prices and drugmaker Shire got a lift from a positive product review.

The FTSE 100 ended up 1.1 percent at 7,089.77 points, its highest ever closing level. It had earlier set an intraday record high of 7,095.36 points, beating its earlier all-time peak of 7,065 points from March.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was steady in a choppy Monday morning session, with some investors pocketing gains in major stocks such as Toyota Motor Corp after the index touched the key 20,000 level last week.

The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 19,882.42 at the midday break after shifting in and out of positive territory, while the broader Topix underperformed, falling 0.4 percent to 1,583.57.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro was on the defensive on Monday morning, pressured by the European Central Bank's stimulus driving interest rates lower in the euro zone and on concerns over talks between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors over more funding for Athens.

The euro traded at $1.0615, flat on the day after having touched a 3 1/2-week low of $1.05670 to post its fifth straight day of losses on Friday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after the previous day's sell-off, as investors covered short positions taken in the wake of a poor auction of U.S. 30-year bonds.

The U.S. 30-year bond sale on Thursday resulted in a yield of 2.598 percent, about 3 basis points higher than what traders had expected. The lacklustre auction pushed yields, which move inversely to prices, to their highest in three weeks on Thursday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied above $1,200 an ounce on Monday after rising more than 1 percent in a chart-based rebound the session before, but persistent concern that the U.S. central bank is on course to lift rates this year should cap any gains.

Federal Reserve official Jeffrey Lacker repeated on Friday his call for the U.S. central bank to consider hiking interest rates in June, and said there was no shame in adjusting them lower again if economic data demanded it.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was marking time on Monday in thin volumes ahead of China trade data expected to shed new light on the state of demand in the world's top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was trading flat at $6,039 a tonne by 1239 GMT, after closing a tad firmer in the previous session when it hit its highest in nearly two weeks at $6,106.50 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Monday following a strong session on Friday, as financial traders increased their bets on higher prices amid a slowdown in U.S. drilling.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 18 cents to $58.05 a barrel by 0106 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 was up 9 cents at $51.73.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)