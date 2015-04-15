EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday,
helped by energy stocks and quarterly earnings reports that
topped modest expectations following worries about a strong
dollar.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.66 points,
or 0.33 percent, to end at 18,036.7. The S&P 500 gained
3.41 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,095.84 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 10.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to
4,977.29, with Apple down 0.43 percent
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged to within reach
of record highs on Tuesday as steady metals prices helped mining
stocks rebound, while Barclays rose after it was named
as a favourite stock by Credit Suisse.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent
higher at 7,075.26 points, finishing close to a record high of
7,095.36 points reached on April 10.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday
as investors took profits on recent gainers such as drugmakers,
but expectations that companies will report strong profits
supported sentiment.
Last week the Nikkei 225 traded above the
psychologically important 20,000 mark for the first time since
April 2000.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.3 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday,
having snapped six straight sessions of gains after retail sales
data failed to meet the market's lofty expectations.
The dollar index slid 0.7 percent, posting its
biggest one-day fall in nearly two weeks as Treasury yields
sank. The two-year yield touched a low of 0.500
percent, pulling away from Monday's high of 0.576 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data
showed that retail sales rose in March at a slower pace than
expected, adding to bets the Federal Reserve is unlikely to
increase interest rates in June.
The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.9
percent. Economists polled by Reuters forecast retail sales
rebounding 1 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied away from a two-week low early on
Wednesday after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in
March, but a recovering dollar could cap any rise in bullion
prices.
Spot gold was flat at $1,192.93 an ounce by 0026 GMT,
after touching its lowest in two weeks at $1,183.68 on Tuesday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Wednesday, but close
to four week lows amid concerns over Chinese demand, with the
world's top metals user due to release first-quarter growth data
shortly.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded little changed at $5,946 a tonne by 1146 GMT, after small
losses the previous session losses when it sank to its weakest
since March 20 at $5,900.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on
Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S. production, but trading
was cautious ahead of an anxiously awaited reading on China's
growth pulse.
Front-month Brent crude futures were trading up 42
cents a $58.85 a barrel by 0141 GMT, while U.S. crude had
risen 38 cents to $53.67.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)