EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks and quarterly earnings reports that topped modest expectations following worries about a strong dollar.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.66 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 18,036.7. The S&P 500 gained 3.41 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,095.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.96 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,977.29, with Apple down 0.43 percent

LONDON - Britain's top equity index edged to within reach of record highs on Tuesday as steady metals prices helped mining stocks rebound, while Barclays rose after it was named as a favourite stock by Credit Suisse.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,075.26 points, finishing close to a record high of 7,095.36 points reached on April 10.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Wednesday as investors took profits on recent gainers such as drugmakers, but expectations that companies will report strong profits supported sentiment.

Last week the Nikkei 225 traded above the psychologically important 20,000 mark for the first time since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having snapped six straight sessions of gains after retail sales data failed to meet the market's lofty expectations.

The dollar index slid 0.7 percent, posting its biggest one-day fall in nearly two weeks as Treasury yields sank. The two-year yield touched a low of 0.500 percent, pulling away from Monday's high of 0.576 percent.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed that retail sales rose in March at a slower pace than expected, adding to bets the Federal Reserve is unlikely to increase interest rates in June.

The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.9 percent. Economists polled by Reuters forecast retail sales rebounding 1 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied away from a two-week low early on Wednesday after U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in March, but a recovering dollar could cap any rise in bullion prices.

Spot gold was flat at $1,192.93 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after touching its lowest in two weeks at $1,183.68 on Tuesday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Wednesday, but close to four week lows amid concerns over Chinese demand, with the world's top metals user due to release first-quarter growth data shortly.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $5,946 a tonne by 1146 GMT, after small losses the previous session losses when it sank to its weakest since March 20 at $5,900.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S. production, but trading was cautious ahead of an anxiously awaited reading on China's growth pulse.

Front-month Brent crude futures were trading up 42 cents a $58.85 a barrel by 0141 GMT, while U.S. crude had risen 38 cents to $53.67.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)