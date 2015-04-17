EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as lingering worries about upcoming corporate earnings reports offset enthusiasm about a trio of soaring Wall Street debuts.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.84 points, or 0.04 percent, to end at 18,105.77. The S&P 500 lost 1.64 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,104.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.23 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,007.79.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped off record highs on Thursday, with media group Pearson underperforming after a newspaper report of a glitch in a lucrative contract.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index initially rose to an all-time high of 7,119.35 points but then edged back and closed down 0.5 percent at 7,060.45 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data soured the mood, while investors awaited Japanese corporate earnings starting next week.

At mid-morning, the Nikkei was down 0.5 percent to 19,780.69.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.36 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having suffered yet another setback overnight in the hands of more underwhelming U.S. economic data.

The dollar index fell as far as 97.282, reaching a low last seen on April 8. It was last at 97.676, down 1.7 percent on the week. It has shed 2.7 percent from a 12-year peak of 100.39 set last month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell modestly on Thursday after a choppy trading day as investors grappled with mixed data on the U.S. economy and concerns about Greece's standoff with its creditors.

Treasuries have rallied in recent weeks as a weaker-than-expected March employment report and other data pointed to slowing growth that is expected to keep the Federal Reserve's expected raise in interest rates on hold for longer.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold firmed around $1,200 an ounce on Friday but the metal was headed for its second straight weekly drop, weighed down by speculation over the timing of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,200.10 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent on Thursday. The metal is down 0.6 percent for the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London tin capitulated to more than five-year lows on Friday and is on track for a brutal 11 percent weekly fall, as growing supply from Myanmar and torpid demand punish prices.

Three month tin on the London Metal Exchange was trading down 1.3 percent at $14,680 a tonne, its weakest since November 2009. Almost a quarter of tin's value has evaporated so far this year, with the metal facing its biggest weekly fall since September 2011.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell over a dollar on Friday, ending a run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut.

Front-month Brent crude futures were down a dollar, or 1.6 percent, at $62.98 per barrel at 0225 GMT on Friday. U.S. crude was down 81 cents at $55.90 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)