EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 posted its biggest percentage loss since March 25 on Friday as investors shunned risk amid new trading regulations in China, renewed worries about Greece running out of money, and tepid U.S. corporate earnings.

Selling followed sharp overseas stocks declines and was broad, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors losing ground.

Among the biggest drags, the S&P financials index was down 1.3 percent, with shares of Dow component American Express falling 4.4 percent to $77.32 after revenue missed analysts' estimates, partly due to the currency impact.

EQUITIES

LONDON - European shares dropped on Friday, with traders pointing to weakness in Chinese futures markets as one of the drivers on a trading day also marked by an outage on Bloomberg financial terminals.

At the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.8 percent at 1,607.03 points. The Frankfurt DAX was down 2.6 percent, with some traders also pointing to the expiry of futures and options on European indexes as a factor exacerbating market volatility.

For a full report, click on

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data soured the mood, and investors awaited Japanese corporate results coming out from next week.

The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent lower to 19,652.88, the lowest closing level since April 7. For the week, the index fell 1.3 percent.

For a full report, click on

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.4 percent.

For a full report, click on

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar got off to a sleepy start on Monday, in contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus injection.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves (RRR) in the latest attempt to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

For a full report, click on

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose for a second straight month in March, but were lower than a year ago.

The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index increased 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI slipped 0.1 percent after being unchanged in February..

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains on Monday on a softer dollar, despite U.S. data showing an uptick in inflation that could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner rather than later.

Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,205.51 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.

For a full report, click on

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper rallied to its highest in four weeks on Monday after China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves to help combat slowing growth in the world's second biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 1.3 percent to $6,137.50 a tonne by 1231 GMT after closing flat in the previous session. Prices earlier tipped $6,173 a tonne, which was the loftiest since March 26.

For a full report, click on

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude futures fell from 2015 peaks in choppy trading on Friday, but Brent's 9.6 percent weekly gain was its biggest in more than five years as Middle East turmoil and signs of lower U.S. production lifted prices.

U.S. crude also retreated from its 2015 high, but registered a fifth straight weekly gain, which at 7.9 percent was the biggest since it jumped 13.5 percent in the week to Feb. 25 2011.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)