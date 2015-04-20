EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 posted its biggest percentage loss
since March 25 on Friday as investors shunned risk amid new
trading regulations in China, renewed worries about Greece
running out of money, and tepid U.S. corporate earnings.
Selling followed sharp overseas stocks declines and was
broad, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors losing ground.
Among the biggest drags, the S&P financials index
was down 1.3 percent, with shares of Dow component American
Express falling 4.4 percent to $77.32 after revenue
missed analysts' estimates, partly due to the currency impact.
LONDON - European shares dropped on Friday, with traders
pointing to weakness in Chinese futures markets as one of the
drivers on a trading day also marked by an outage on Bloomberg
financial terminals.
At the close, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.8
percent at 1,607.03 points. The Frankfurt DAX was down
2.6 percent, with some traders also pointing to the expiry of
futures and options on European indexes as a factor exacerbating
market volatility.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest
in more than a week on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S.
housing data soured the mood, and investors awaited Japanese
corporate results coming out from next week.
The Nikkei ended 1.2 percent lower to 19,652.88, the
lowest closing level since April 7. For the week, the index fell
1.3 percent.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar got off to a sleepy start on Monday, in
contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and
New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus
injection.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Sunday cut the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves (RRR) in the latest
attempt to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on
Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose for a
second straight month in March, but were lower than a year ago.
The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price Index
increased 0.2 percent last month after a similar gain in
February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI slipped 0.1
percent after being unchanged in February..
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended gains on Monday on a softer
dollar, despite U.S. data showing an uptick in inflation that
could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner rather
than later.
Spot gold ticked up 0.1 percent to $1,205.51 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper rallied to its highest in four weeks
on Monday after China cut the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves to help combat slowing growth in the world's
second biggest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 1.3 percent to $6,137.50 a tonne by 1231 GMT after
closing flat in the previous session. Prices earlier tipped
$6,173 a tonne, which was the loftiest since March 26.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude futures fell from 2015 peaks in choppy
trading on Friday, but Brent's 9.6 percent weekly gain was its
biggest in more than five years as Middle East turmoil and signs
of lower U.S. production lifted prices.
U.S. crude also retreated from its 2015 high, but registered
a fifth straight weekly gain, which at 7.9 percent was the
biggest since it jumped 13.5 percent in the week to Feb. 25
2011.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)