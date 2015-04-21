EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday after China moved to stimulate its slowing economy, while investors bought up technology stocks on cautious optimism on upcoming earnings reports.

In the second industry-wide cut in two months, China's central bank on Sunday reduced the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a move to help spur lending and combat slowing economic growth.

LONDON - Mining stocks helped Britain's top share index rebound on Monday after China moved to support stuttering growth in the world's biggest consumer of metals.

The FTSE 350 mining index rose 2 percent, the top sectoral gainer, after China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday morning as growing hopes for strong corporate earnings drove up exporters such as Toyota Motor and Panasonic Corp.

The Nikkei benchmark added 0.8 percent to 19,796.72 by 0203 GMT, moving clear of a two week low hit on Monday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 2.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held gains against its peers on Tuesday, drawing support as the euro slid overnight on increasing worries that Greece could default on its debt and eventually exit the single currency.

The euro was steady at $1.0739 after sliding 0.7 percent overnight. The common currency took a hit after public sector entities in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves to the central bank to help alleviate a cash squeeze.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as stronger U.S. stocks reduced safe-haven demand for bonds, though traders remained wary about the future of cash-strapped Greece staying in the euro zone bloc.

Benchmark yields bounced from their lowest levels in about two weeks. The 10-year yield has held below 2 percent as disappointing domestic data supported bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest rates until later this year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held on to overnight losses on Tuesday, trading below the key $1,200 an ounce level, as a rally in global equities and a firmer dollar dented the metal's appeal as a haven.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,195.80 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper inched higher on Tuesday but was below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve requirements was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property sector.

China's weekend stimulus was targeted to support its service sector rather than commodity-intensive industries, and falling land sales flag a potential slowdown in construction in the second half that could drag on metals demand, said analyst Lachlan Shaw of UBS in Melbourne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices eased on Tuesday on expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia keeps output near record highs, but prices remained near a 2015-peak reached last week.

Crude prices have climbed around 18 percent since the start of April on speculation about falling U.S. output after the domestic oil rig count hit 2010 lows. They have also been supported by tension in the Middle East.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)