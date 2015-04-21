EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Monday after
China moved to stimulate its slowing economy, while investors
bought up technology stocks on cautious optimism on upcoming
earnings reports.
In the second industry-wide cut in two months, China's
central bank on Sunday reduced the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves in a move to help spur lending and combat
slowing economic growth.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Mining stocks helped Britain's top share index
rebound on Monday after China moved to support stuttering growth
in the world's biggest consumer of metals.
The FTSE 350 mining index rose 2 percent, the
top sectoral gainer, after China cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday morning as growing
hopes for strong corporate earnings drove up exporters such as
Toyota Motor and Panasonic Corp.
The Nikkei benchmark added 0.8 percent to 19,796.72
by 0203 GMT, moving clear of a two week low hit on Monday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 2.2 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held gains against its peers on Tuesday,
drawing support as the euro slid overnight on increasing worries
that Greece could default on its debt and eventually exit the
single currency.
The euro was steady at $1.0739 after sliding 0.7
percent overnight. The common currency took a hit after public
sector entities in Greece were ordered to transfer idle reserves
to the central bank to help alleviate a cash squeeze.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as stronger
U.S. stocks reduced safe-haven demand for bonds, though traders
remained wary about the future of cash-strapped Greece staying
in the euro zone bloc.
Benchmark yields bounced from their lowest levels in about
two weeks. The 10-year yield has held below 2 percent as
disappointing domestic data supported bets the U.S. Federal
Reserve will likely refrain from raising interest rates until
later this year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to overnight losses on Tuesday,
trading below the key $1,200 an ounce level, as a rally in
global equities and a firmer dollar dented the metal's appeal as
a haven.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,195.80 an ounce by
0039 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper inched higher on Tuesday but was
below four-week highs hit in the previous session as the initial
positive impact of a cut in China's bank reserve requirements
was eclipsed by renewed worries over its beleaguered property
sector.
China's weekend stimulus was targeted to support its service
sector rather than commodity-intensive industries, and falling
land sales flag a potential slowdown in construction in the
second half that could drag on metals demand, said analyst
Lachlan Shaw of UBS in Melbourne.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices eased on Tuesday on expectations of
another rise in U.S. stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia keeps output
near record highs, but prices remained near a 2015-peak reached
last week.
Crude prices have climbed around 18 percent since the start
of April on speculation about falling U.S. output after the
domestic oil rig count hit 2010 lows. They have also been
supported by tension in the Middle East.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)