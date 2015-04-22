EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were a mixed bag on Tuesday, with the Dow ending lower after a handful of uninspiring earnings reports, while the Nasdaq closed near a record high following a proposed biotech merger.

Travelers, DuPont and IBM shares weighed on the Dow Jones industrial average. DuPont reported lower sales in all of its businesses and said a strong dollar would take a toll on its full-year earnings. IBM also mentioned currency effects when it reported a fall in revenue late on Monday.

LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced on Tuesday towards a recent record high, with shares in ARM Holdings and Sky rising sharply after the companies announced strong profits.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 10.80 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,062.93 points by the close, after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose to fresh 15-year highs on Wednesday as foreign investors snatched up financials and other large cap shares, believing them to be undervalued.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.1 percent to 20,130.75 points by late morning, its highest level since April 2000.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen nursed modest losses early in Asia on Wednesday, while the other major currencies drifted in familiar ranges with investors seemingly lacking enough conviction to break to new ground.

The dollar last stood at 119.70 yen, not far from a one-week high of 119.83 set overnight. The euro was back around 128.50 yen, having climbed from a low of 127.45.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, adding to the prior day's losses, as some traders pared their bullish bets tied to soft domestic data and concerns whether Greece would hammer out a deal with its creditors before it runs out cash.

Analysts downplayed the two-day market decline due to meagre activity with daily futures volumes at their lowest in about two weeks.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold gave up some of its overnight gains on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed after earlier losses, with investors keeping their attention focused on the Greek debt crisis and its impact on the currency markets.

Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,200.55 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Tuesday.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was little changed near four-week lows on Wednesday as persistently weak consumer demand from China offset concerns over lower-than-expected mine supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading flat at $5,943 a tonne by 1206 GMT, curbing losses from the previous session when it edged to a four-day trough at $5,930 a tonne. A break below $5,874.50 a tonne, the low from that day, would expose prices last seen one month ago.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices extended declines on Wednesday as Middle East tension eased after Saudi Arabia ended a military campaign in Yemen, while industry data showed that a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil inventories.

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday it was ending a month-long campaign of air strikes against the Houthi rebels who seized large areas of Yemen, easing geopolitical tension in the key oil producing region.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)