EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended stronger on Wednesday as Visa's potential expansion into China and talk of a turnaround at McDonald's helped investors look beyond a mixed bag of quarterly earnings.

All of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with the tech index gaining 1.09 percent, propelled by Visa and MasterCard.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday, knocked by falls in supermarket Tesco after it reported one of the biggest losses in UK corporate history, and by heavy declines in banking stocks.

Shares in Tesco closed down 5.2 percent, at the bottom of the FTSE 100, after Britain's biggest retailer plunged to an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and failed to provide details about the planned disposal of assets such as its data-gathering arm Dunnhumby.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as investors sought to pick up stocks seen as undervalued and presenting positive earnings prospects, with the likes of Nomura Holdings and large-cap Japan Tobacco surging on strong demand.

The Nikkei benchmark climbed 0.3 percent to 20,190.22 after opening at a fresh 15-year high of 20,252.12

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.8 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Sterling stood at its highest in over a month early on Thursday, having outperformed its peers after the latest set of policy minutes from the Bank of England was less dovish than expected.

The pound climbed as far as $1.5080, while the euro slid to 71.20 pence, reaching levels not seen since mid-March. Sterling has since eased back to $1.5035, while the common currency remained pinned near the session low.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as a selloff in German Bunds caused investors to reduce their holdings in other low-risk government debt, propelling U.S. 30-year yields to their highest levels in five weeks.

A stronger-than-expected rise in domestic existing home sales in March revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year, overshadowing concerns about the absence of a deal between Greece and its creditors.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered below $1,200 an ounce on Thursday, following its biggest drop in over a month, as strong U.S. housing data stoked expectations the Federal Reserve would soon hike interest rates.

Spot gold was flat at $1,187.20 an ounce by 0036 GMT, near its lowest in a week.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper traded in a choppy range on Thursday as expectations for rising supply undermined prices ahead of a flash reading on China's factory health.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.3 percent at $5,930 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after logging small losses in the previous session. It earlier sank to $5,881 a tonne, which was its lowest since April 15.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as renewed fighting in Yemen brought focus back on potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Saudi-led coalition warplanes continued bombing Yemen on Wednesday despite an announcement by Riyadh that it was ending its campaign of air strikes.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)