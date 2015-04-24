EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite, the U.S. market index most closely associated with technology stocks, closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dotcom crash.

Its new record close of 5,056.06 capped a slow, unsteady climb since it touched a 2002 low of 1,114.11, that spanned an economic recession, the rise of biotech and social media and the explosive growth of mobile phones that has helped make Apple Inc the most valuable company in the United States.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index pushed higher on Thursday, boosted by a bump-up for utilities stocks just two weeks before a general election, while mining stocks also outperformed.

United Utilities climbed 1.1 percent, SSE advanced 1.4 percent and National Grid rose 0.6 percent after investment bank Citigroup said the sector would be favoured as a protection against any market volatility caused by the election.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei benchmark stock index closed 0.3 percent higher, having touched a 15-year intra-day high in morning trade, as investors bought large-cap and securities shares seen as undervalued and presenting strong earnings prospects.

The Nikkei ended at 20,187.65, and off an early high of 20,252.12.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed losses early on Friday after yet more underwhelming U.S. economic news, while signs that cash-strapped Greece was making tentative progress in securing fresh funding helped underpin a broad rally in the euro.

The common currency last stood at $1.0822, having powered up from Thursday's low of $1.0666. The latest rally came as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said everything must be done to prevent Greece from running out of money.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from 3-1/2-week highs as investors stepped back in the bond market a day after a broad selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts.

A larger-than-expected 11.4 percent drop in domestic new home sales in March, together with disappointing global factory data, rekindled doubts about whether the U.S. economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to overnight gains on Friday on sluggish U.S. economic data but the metal was poised for its third straight weekly drop on persistent uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin to hike rates.

Spot gold was steady at $1,193.15 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper futures edged up on Friday after dropping overnight on weak Chinese industrial data, buoyed by robust share markets in Asia.

Upward movement in equities coupled with firmer oil prices underpinned a stronger showing in the key London and Shanghai copper contracts, partly offsetting declines from weak Chinese factory activity that pushed copper to a one-month low.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices on Friday edged back from 2015-highs reached the session before, but remain on course for weekly gains after renewed air strikes in Yemen stoked concerns on the security of Middle East oil shipments.

Crude prices have surged about $10 a barrel over the last month amid growing tension in the Middle East, with slowing U.S. production growth and signs of stronger global demand also providing support..

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)