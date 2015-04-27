EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 chalked up record high closes on Friday, propelled by strong results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.71 percent to end at 5,092.09, its second straight record high close. The S&P 500 rose 0.23 percent to a record high close of 2,117.69 points, barely above its previous high of 2,117.39 set on March 2.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged close to a record peak on Friday, with heavyweight HSBC gaining after saying it was considering moving its headquarters and miners tracking a strong rally in industrial metals prices.

The UK mining index rose 1.6 percent, the top sectoral gainer, as copper CMCU3 rose 1.7 percent on lower inventories and a weaker dollar.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were flat in a choppy Monday morning as investors were cautious amid the earnings season and ahead of some key events later this week, including central bank meetings in Japan and the United States.

The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on expanding monetary policy stimulus at its policy meeting on Thursday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after more disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates any time soon, while concerns about Greece's ongoing debt talks pressured the euro.

Data on Friday showed U.S. business investment spending plans fell for a seventh straight month in March, suggesting the economy was struggling to rebound.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as data showing weakness in U.S. business investment in March supported the view that it is unlikely the Federal Reserve will signal next week it is close to raising interest rates.

The absence of a breakthrough in debt negotiations between Greece and its creditors also underpinned safe-haven demand for low-risk government debt, analysts said.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was languishing near its lowest in over a month on Monday, as record-high equities dented its appeal as a safe-haven, with investors also focusing on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

Spot gold had ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,181.11 an ounce by 0044 GMT, but wasn't too far from its lowest since March 20 at $1,174.73, reached in the previous session.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London nickel extended gains by 2 percent at one stage on Monday to hit a one-month high, fanning a rally in Shanghai on the prospect of a looming deficit.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 hit $13,475, its loftiest since March 27, before trading up 1.3 percent at $13,365 a tonne by 0200 GMT following a 3.9 percent advance in the previous session. Shanghai nickel SNIN5 soared by its maximum allowed 5 percent.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude prices held near a 4-1/2 month high above $65 a barrel on Monday, supported by concerns about fighting in Yemen disrupting Middle East supplies and signs that U.S. shale output may have started to decline.

The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil has fallen for a record 20 weeks in a row to the lowest since 2010, according to Baker Hughes data.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)