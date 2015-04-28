EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, led by losses in biotech shares after disappointing news from several companies including Amgen.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,037.97, the S&P 500 lost 8.77 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,108.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.84 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,060.25.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose to a record high on Monday, led by HSBC, despite increasingly volatile moves ahead of next week's election, with opposition Labour policies announced at the weekend hitting housebuilders.

The rise in HSBC added nearly 15 points to the FTSE 100 , which was up 33.28 points, or 0.5 percent, at 7,103.98 points by the close.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning on hopes of better shareholder returns after Fanuc Corp doubled its dividend payout ratio at its earnings release.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent to 20,116.90 in mid-morning trade.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.04 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro hovered just under a three-week peak early on Tuesday, having pushed higher overnight as the dollar came under broad pressure and on renewed hopes that cash-strapped Greece was a step closer to securing fresh funding.

The euro climbed as far as $1.0927 and last stood at $1.0879. It is nearing the top-end of a $1.0457-$1.1062 range since hitting a 12-year trough in mid-March.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday as news suggesting progress for Greece to strike a deal with its lenders was offset by expectations the Federal Reserve will signal its intention to keep interest rates near zero.

The U.S. bond market has been stuck in a tight trading range since the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in March, with benchmark yields bouncing in a 0.21 percentage point range.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to sharp overnight gains on Tuesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and short-covering on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will not hint at a June rate increase at its policy meeting this week.

Spot gold was steady at $1,201.40 an ounce at 0248 GMT after jumping nearly 2 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that China may adopt fresh measures to shore up its struggling manufacturing sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.2 percent to $6,077.50 a tonne by 0215 GMT, after closing a tad stronger in the previous session, when it reached its highest since April 20 at $6,122 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventory data that is expected to hit another high and as Saudi Arabia pledged to supply more oil to China if needed.

Brent June crude futures had dropped 83 cents to $64.00 a barrel by 0152 GMT. U.S. June crude had declined 85 cents to $56.14 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)