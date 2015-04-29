EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, helped by strong earnings from Merck and gains in IBM after it boosted its dividend, while the Nasdaq fell with Apple.

Adding to volatility just before the close, shares of Twitter dropped as much as 24 percent after its results were published early. The stock closed down 18.2 percent at $42.27.

LONDON - Britain's top share index faced its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month on Tuesday, weighed down by a combination of disappointing corporate updates and weak U.S. data.

The FTSE 100 closed 73.45 points lower, or 1 percent, at 7,030.53 points, retreating from a record high of 7,122.74 hit on Monday.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday helped by hopes of better shareholder returns after Fanuc Corp 6954.T doubled its dividend payout ratio, but gains were limited ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Nikkei 225 ended 0.4 percent higher to 20,058.95.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.7 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following a two-day policy review.

The dollar index fell as far as 96.011, reaching a low last seen on March 5. The index last stood at 96.088, having fallen in each of the past five sessions.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday with 10-year yield holding below 2 percent as investors reduced bond holdings to make room for government and corporate supply while waiting on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Data from S&P/Case-Shiller showing a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. home prices in February added to selling in Treasuries.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on Wednesday to trade near its highest in three weeks as more soft U.S. economic data hurt the dollar and lowered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in June.

Spot gold was steady at $1,211.71 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after gaining nearly 3 percent in the last two sessions. The metal climbed to $1,215 on Tuesday, its highest since April 7.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper drifted on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may offer new clues on the timing of a U.S. rate rise, setting the tone for the dollar and commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.1 percent to $6,109.50 a tonne by 1250 GMT, after a near 1 percent gain in the previous session when it topped its highest since April 20 at $6,129 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in early trading on Wednesday as oversupply weighed on markets and traders watched Saudi Arabia where King Salman relieved the crown prince as well as the veteran foreign minister from their duties in a major reshuffle.

In a surprise move, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday sacked his younger half brother as crown prince and appointed his nephew, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, as the new heir apparent, state television said.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)