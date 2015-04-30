EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve cited weakness in the U.S. economy and data showed U.S. growth slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.61 points, or 0.41 percent, to 18,035.53, the S&P 500 lost 7.91 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,106.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.78 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,023.64.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a three-week low on Wednesday as a slowing U.S. economy and caution before the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting led some investors to take profits from recent highs.

The FTSE 100 index closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,946.28 points after falling to 6,945.56, the lowest since early April and further away from Monday's record high of 7,122.74 points.

TOKYO - Japanese shares tumbled on Thursday as traders locked in profits from recent gains, discouraged by weak U.S. growth figures, a retreat in overseas shares and disappointing earnings from Honda Motor and a few other companies.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.9 percent to 19.673.52 points while the broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 1,597.04.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.6 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro was broadly higher on Thursday as German yields soared on easing deflation fears, while doubts about the strength of the U.S. recovery took a temporary toll on the dollar.

The euro came within a whisker of $1.1200, pulling well away from this month's low of $1.0521.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market sagged on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their highest in six weeks amid a global bond sell-off, as the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged a softening in economic growth but gave no fresh clues on when it may raise rates.

Traders blamed the dumping of Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts on a combination of factors including less gloomy economic figures on Europe, a failed five-year German debt auction and hefty U.S. bond supply this week.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained losses from overnight on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve characterised a recent slowdown in the U.S. economy as transitory, not ruling out an interest rate hike this year.

Spot gold was trading flat at $1,204.10 an ounce by 0247 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Thursday after surprisingly weak U.S growth in the first quarter cast a pall over the strength of the world's top economy, potentially dampening a recovery in metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.3 percent to $6,125 a tonne by 0218 GMT, after closing a tad firmer in the previous session when it struck its highest since April 20 at $6,150 a tonne

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped away from five-month highs in early Asian trading on Thursday as Japanese factory output weakened for the second straight month.

Brent crude futures dropped 41 cents from their last settlement to $65.43 a barrel by 0105 GMT. U.S. WTI crude was down 13 cents at $58.45 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)