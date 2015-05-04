EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back sharply on Friday as
investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the healthcare and
technology sectors, and as data gave further signs of a pickup
in the economy.
Apple provided the biggest boost to the major
indexes, jumping 3 percent to $128.95 in its biggest daily
percentage gain since January. The stock lost 2.7 percent on
Thursday.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index gained ground on Friday
as a surge in the shares of Lloyds bank and miners
boosted the market, although caution before next week's national
election kept a lid on the progress.
Lloyds soared 7.1 percent after reporting profits at the top
end of analysts' forecasts.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday as traders reduced
their exposure ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan and as
uncertainty around corporate earnings and global economic growth
sapped confidence.
The Nikkei share average hit an intraday one-month
low of 19,399.16, its weakest level since April 6, though it
pared losses to end almost flat at 19,531.63.
Japanese markets will be shut through May 6 for public
holidays.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.1 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar clung onto tenuous gains early on
Monday, having staged a modest rebound late last week as sellers
set their sights on sterling after disappointing UK data.
Already on tenterhooks ahead of the May 7 general election,
the pound was further stung by a survey showing British
manufacturing growth slowed sharply in April.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, marking
the market's worst week in two months, as traders who have been
rethinking the global interest rate outlook further bailed out
of bullish bond bets.
Traders brushed off mild misses on U.S. data on
manufacturing and construction spending.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold languished near a six-week low on Monday,
unable to recover from a three-day losing streak, as the dollar
gained on signs of stabilisation in the U.S. economy, and fears
the Federal Reserve would soon hike interest rates.
Spot gold was firm at $1,178.50 an ounce by 0042 GMT,
not far from a six-week low of $1,170.20 reached on Friday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper rallied three percent on Monday as
markets reopened after a long weekend, with traders banking on
further supportive steps from China to shore up consumer demand.
The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange SCFcv1 climbed by 2.8 percent to 45,320 yuan ($7,308) a
tonne by 0121 GMT.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices eased off 2015 highs on Friday after
Iraq said its crude oil exports hit a record in April, and on
pressure from a stronger dollar.
Both Brent and U.S. crude settled well above intraday lows,
supported by data showing another slip in drilling rig activity
and news of a shut gasoline-making unit in Venezuela.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)