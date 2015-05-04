EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back sharply on Friday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares in the healthcare and technology sectors, and as data gave further signs of a pickup in the economy.

Apple provided the biggest boost to the major indexes, jumping 3 percent to $128.95 in its biggest daily percentage gain since January. The stock lost 2.7 percent on Thursday.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index gained ground on Friday as a surge in the shares of Lloyds bank and miners boosted the market, although caution before next week's national election kept a lid on the progress.

Lloyds soared 7.1 percent after reporting profits at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday as traders reduced their exposure ahead of Golden Week holidays in Japan and as uncertainty around corporate earnings and global economic growth sapped confidence.

The Nikkei share average hit an intraday one-month low of 19,399.16, its weakest level since April 6, though it pared losses to end almost flat at 19,531.63.

Japanese markets will be shut through May 6 for public holidays.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar clung onto tenuous gains early on Monday, having staged a modest rebound late last week as sellers set their sights on sterling after disappointing UK data.

Already on tenterhooks ahead of the May 7 general election, the pound was further stung by a survey showing British manufacturing growth slowed sharply in April.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, marking the market's worst week in two months, as traders who have been rethinking the global interest rate outlook further bailed out of bullish bond bets.

Traders brushed off mild misses on U.S. data on manufacturing and construction spending.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold languished near a six-week low on Monday, unable to recover from a three-day losing streak, as the dollar gained on signs of stabilisation in the U.S. economy, and fears the Federal Reserve would soon hike interest rates.

Spot gold was firm at $1,178.50 an ounce by 0042 GMT, not far from a six-week low of $1,170.20 reached on Friday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper rallied three percent on Monday as markets reopened after a long weekend, with traders banking on further supportive steps from China to shore up consumer demand.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed by 2.8 percent to 45,320 yuan ($7,308) a tonne by 0121 GMT.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices eased off 2015 highs on Friday after Iraq said its crude oil exports hit a record in April, and on pressure from a stronger dollar.

Both Brent and U.S. crude settled well above intraday lows, supported by data showing another slip in drilling rig activity and news of a shut gasoline-making unit in Venezuela.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)